The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell Event - Arrivals
Getty Images

Ayesha Curry Responds To 'Insecurity' Comment Backlash

May 9, 2019 - 11:00 am by VIBE

Ayesha Curry sparked conversation on social media with her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Her episode, which aired on Monday (May 6) featured the entrepreneur discussing her own doubts and insecurities she grapples with.

"I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention," she said. "So then, I begin to internalize it and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?' I don't want it, but it would be nice to know that someone's looking."

The Internet does what the Internet is known to do, and brought an unnecessary amount of attention to Curry's comments. She took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 8) to address the backlash.

"Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth," she wrote in a photo of herself throwing her Spanx. "And that’s okay! If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it."

She also encouraged those reading to actually watch the episode of Red Table Talk instead of feeding into headlines and rumors, because the full conversation comes with extreme depth.

"As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be," she continued. "Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically."

This is me throwing a pair of spanx in a Marie Kondo-Esque bin. "Does it spark joy?" I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it's mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it's YOUR truth. And that's okay! If what I'm not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they're not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don't play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it. If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do! There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together. As women let's continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be 😏. Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically.

