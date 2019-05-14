Ayesha Curry Opens Up About Botched Boob Job She Got Amid Postpartum Depression

Ayesha Curry isn't afraid to speak her truth no matter what the critics say. During a new interview with Working Mother, Curry opened up about the plastic surgery she got after the birth of her second child.

According to Curry, she got a boob job after she had her second daughter, Ryan, because she was battling with postpartum depression. "I didn't realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while," she recalled. "It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision."

She thought the plastic surgery would boost her confidence, but she said it didn't go as well as she would've liked. "The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn't want," she continued. "I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They're worse now than they were before."

While she said that she would "never do anything like that again," the mom of three admitted she is "an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?"

Ayesha Curry has always been an open book. Her latest reflection comes only days after she received backlash over her comments on the Red Table Talk, in which she spoke candidly about her insecurities and her desire to be wanted by other men besides her husband, Stephen Curry.