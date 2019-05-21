Azealia Banks Appears To Side With Alabama's Abortion Legislation

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Azealia Banks appears to side with Alabama for their controversial legislation on abortion, which prohibits nearly all abortions at any point in a woman's pregnancy.

The "Anna Wintour" artist took to her social media page to write that while she believes abortion is "gruesome," she also feels that it is "evil" to have a late-term abortion.

"I actually see this as a blessing," she wrote regarding Alabama's legislation. "Conservatives could care less about petty racism and more about having control of medical industry $ and endeavors... I’m actually fine to really start limiting abortions in favor of other ways to prevent pregnancy. The problem today is that abortion is being used as a form of contraception rather than a last- resort option for terminating pregnancies."

She continued her caption by writing that stem-cell research is also a dangerous problem, and she is more in-favor of stopping "the deep state black embryo stem cell mars dwelling close Scientology ass liberal robot chicken plan," which is where she "draws the line."

"Abortion is not a right, it’s a luxury provided by modern science," she wrote. In a comment, she continued with "I’m not a Christian quack but everyone is a liiiiiiiitle too strong and Loud about demanding the state off abortions as a right when it is not a right. It is a privilege of modern science just like a sex change surgery or a gastric bypass sleeve."

Musicians such as Rihanna, Diddy, Snoop Dogg and more have reacted unfavorably to the ban.