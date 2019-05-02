Mayor Catherine Pugh Confederate Monuments Taken Down In Baltimore
Baltimore Mayor Resigns Over Book Scandal

May 2, 2019 - 9:48 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced her resignation Thursday (May 2) following a monthlong leave of absence. Pugh had been on indefinite leave amid pressure to resign after it was revealed that companies linked to the city’s government paid her more than $700,000 over the course of several years for her self-published book series.

Pugh has been holed up in her home battling pneumonia and “emotional distress”, the Baltimore Sun reports. The 69-year-old politician released a statement apologizing for damaging the city’s image. “I would like to thank you for allowing me to serve as the 50th mayor. It has been an honor and a privilege,” the statement began.

“Today, I am submitting my written resignation to the Baltimore City Council. I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the Office of the Mayor. Baltimore deserves a mayor who can move our great city forward. I want to thank all of our department heads and staff who work hard every day to improve the quality of life for all who live, work and visit our city.”

In her resignation statement, Pugh also thanked Baltimore City Council President Jack Young for his “steadfast leadership” during her absence, and wished him wall as he prepares to replace her as mayor.

Pugh’s finances and business dealings have been the focus of a federal probe. Last week, the FBI and IRS raided Pugh's office and home as part of the investigation.

Pugh was elected mayor in 2016. Her resignation is effective immediately.

John Singleton's $35 Million Estate Up In The Air, Will To Be Filed Soon

new-york-city-police-car
Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency

Brooklyn Teen Charged In Stabbing Death Of Another Teen, Mom Charged As An Accomplice

A Brooklyn teen has been charged with murder for the stabbing of another young man outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Monday, (April 29) and according to reports, the young boy's mother was an accomplice in the slaying.

David Lopez, 17, reportedly stabbed Rohan Burke in the chest and neck at about 4 PM, and surveillance footage shows Lopez's mother, 38-year-old Barbara Galloza, standing beside her son and taking the bloody weapon away from him.

“(She) immediately grabs the knife and hurries away with the knife,” Prosecutor Wilfredo  Cotto. “What we allege was caught in video surveillance ... The knife’s location is unknown. The mother refused to reveal the knife’s location.”

Galloza is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Additionally, the teen faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. The stab wounds reportedly punctured one of Rohan's arteries and he later hobbled into a nearby restaurant seeking help. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Galloza's lawyer, Adam Uris, said David was outnumbered four to one during the Monday slaying, however, law enforcement said no other suspects were involved in the encounter.

Uris challenges David's mother was simply trying to protect her son.

“I think that the people, in this case, are basing their allegations on the fact of the mother’s love and willingness to take care of her child,” he said. “My client tells me she wasn’t present when whatever happened happened.”

One of Lopez's neighbors said Lopez's grandfather died the same day as the stabbing, and the family is beside themselves with grief.

“They’re beside themselves,” the neighbor said. “It’s too much for them right now. It’s too much. They feel horrible about what happened. They’re just dealing with too much right now.”

alabama-house-passes-bill-abortion-illegal-
Mark Wilson

The Alabama House Passed A Bill Making Abortions A Felony

The Alabama House of Representatives has passed a bill making abortions a felony, punishable with up to 99 years in prison.

The bill, known as HB-314, is considered a Class A felony and does not make an exception in cases of rape and or incest. An attempted abortion is considered a Class C felony and holds a 10-year prison sentence.

The bill will make its way to the Republican-controlled Senate where it's expected to pass. Rep. Terri Collins, who's also the bill's sponsor, said the purpose of the bill is to take another look and challenge the "the constitutionally-flawed Roe v. Wade decision."

All Republicans voted in favor of the bill except for two who reportedly did not vote. Democrat Assistant Minority Leader Merika Coleman proposed an amendment that would use those Alabama lawmakers' salaries who voted in favor of the bill to pay for any costs and or expenses.

"Roe v. Wade is the supreme law of the land. Because it is, we already know that this piece of legislation is going to be deemed unconstitutional," Coleman said in a press conference.

The Alabama Civil Liberties Union said it hopes the Senate does not pass the bill but plans to sue if it does.

"It is unfortunate that members of the House are putting their personal beliefs ahead of what's in the best interest of our state. The people of Alabama are paying the bill for unconstitutional legislation and we hope that the Senate members will realize its detrimental impact and stop this bill from becoming law. Otherwise, it will be challenged in federal court."

theo-shaw-stands-in-front-of-louisiana-court
Gerald Herbert

Theo Shaw, A Member Of The 'Jena 6', Is Now A Lawyer

Theo Shaw was all smiles inside of Washington, D.C. courtroom as he was sworn into the bar association earlier this week.

Smiling inside a court of law is a far cry from Shaw's high school days when he and five other black teenage boys were at the center of a national firestorm. They were charged with attempted murder after an attack of a white student.

The attempted murder charge carried a 50-year prison sentence, which many in Jena, Louisiana and the media associated with unfair judicial treatment due to race.

Shaw always maintained his innocence and spent seven-months jail because he couldn't afford bail money. With the help of his lawyer, Rob McDuff, he negotiated a no-contest plea and later got the case expunged.

After receiving a full ride to the University of Washington to study law he eventually clerked for Justice Johnson of the Supreme Court and later became a lawyer. Shaw said his experience as a member of the Jena 6 undoubtedly played a role in his decision to become a lawyer.

“I think when you’ve been as close to the system as I’ve been, as far as being in jail, and being in jail all day talking with people, being there when people are crying — grown men, kids ... I think it’s hard not to care when you’ve been as close as I’ve been,” he said.

