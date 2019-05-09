Barack Obama's Memoir Will Reportedly Hit Shelves In 2020

It looks like we'll have to wait until 2020 for the release of former President Barack Obama’s memoir, USA Today reports. The book's release might occur during the elections.

Nonetheless, Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden remain adamant about not working together in terms of supporting Biden's 2020 campaign. Obama has publicly stated that he’s not endorsing any Democratic candidate during the tight race.

"I asked President Obama not to endorse," Biden told reporters in Delaware, USA Today reports. "Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits."

Katie Hill, spokesperson, for the former president recently released a statement to the news website, stating, “President Obama has long said that selecting Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008 was one of the best decisions he ever made. He relied on the Vice President’s knowledge, insight, and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency. The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today.”

Still, it will be exciting to see the popularity Obama’s forthcoming book will spawn. In 2018, former First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, became a national bestseller, netting 750,000 copies in the first day and 10 million copies worldwide at press time.

We’re sure Obama's book will be a success like his 1995 bestselling novel, Dreams From My Father.