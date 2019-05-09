BBC Host Fired For ‘Chimp’ Tweet Regarding Royal Baby

Radio host Danny Baker has been fired from his position at BBC Radio 5 Live for a racist tweet geared at the Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their newborn son, Archie.

The tweet in question featured a black and white photo of a man and woman posing with a chimpanzee in a suit and a top hat. The caption read, "Royal baby leaves hospital." He deleted the tweet, stating that he did not know the negative connotations since his "mind (is) not diseased."

"In a second message, Baker said that the tweet was 'supposed to be a joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte,'" reports CNN. "On Thursday, the broadcaster said he made an 'enormous mistake.'"

Archie is the first British-American, biracial baby born to the Royal Family, and is seventh in line for the throne. He was born on Monday (May 6), and his parents are ecstatic over the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," first time dad Prince Harry said of the birthing process. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing."