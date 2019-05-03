Bhad Bhabie, Megan Thee Stallion
Bhad Bhabie Enlists Megan Thee Stallion For "Bestie" Remix

May 3, 2019 - 3:56 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Bhad Bhabie and Megan Thee Stallion have joined forces for the remix to Bhabie's single, "Bestie." The song was originally released with an assist from rapper Kodak Black and with him it became a success, having reached 20 million streams in the U.S. There's a good chance that with the H Town Hottie, the remix can surpass the original's streaming numbers.

In the remix, Megan came in strong, spitting bars about being a "rich bi**h," and warning haters to not mess with her "best friend." "I ain't fightin' with these hoes, I'm a rich bi**h (Bi**h)/Hair long, nails long/VVs on my neck bi**h (Necklace)/If you wanna beef with me, I hope you got that fee for me/Foot up on they necks, make it hard for hoes to speak to me (Shh)/You hoes better not f**k with my best friend/'Cause if she don't like you bi**h, then I don't like you either."

 

Both Bhabie and Megan teased their collaborative effort prior to its release, however there haven't been any hints that the two could have a visual to accompany the "Bestie" remix. The original version of the song already has a video for it with a cameo from the legendary rapper DMX, however Bhabie's collaborator, Kodak, isn't featured in the short film by Michael Garcia.

Bhabie has been keeping herself busy all 2019 and will soon be heading to Dallas and Austin, Texas to perform at the music festival, JMBLYA. For more information on her touring schedule, check out www.bhadbhabie.com.

