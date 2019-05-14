BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Blac Chyna Accused Of Threatening Hairdresser With A Knife

May 14, 2019 - 5:27 pm by VIBE

Blac Chyna was recently accused of threatening her hairdresser with a knife in a blowout-gone-wrong incident over the weekend. Ordinarily, this would be a "he said, she said" type of story, but there is surveillance video to corroborate at least one person's side.

As we previously reported, it all started when the two parties got into an argument over compensation for the service rendered. The hairdresser, whose name has not been disclosed at this time, filed a police report alleging Blac Chyna wielded a knife amidst their altercation. Blac denied the allegations.

The video, on the other hand, seems to back Chyna's claim that the hairdresser threw a soda can at her Rolls Royce, which was parked outside of her San Fernando Valley home. In the grainy clip, obtained by TMZ, the hair stylist appears to be throwing an unidentified object at the vehicle as Chyna comes out to stop her. That's when Chyna appears to remove her shoes and throw them at the stylist. There doesn't appear to be any evidence that a knife was used.

The incident led to the  L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services paying a visit to Blac Chya because her six-year-old son, King Cairo was allegedly home during the drama.  The police are reportedly investigating the situation, so hopefully, the video will add some clarity.

young-money-rapper-flow-sentenced-life-prison-double-murder-1557886410
YouTube

Former Young Money Rapper Flow Sentenced To Life In Prison For Double Murder

Flow, a New Orleans rapper formerly signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (May 14) for double murder, NOLA.com reports.

Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Flow to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of second-degree murder charges. He was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 40 years for obstruction of justice, and 30 years for conspiracy to obstruct justice. The sentencing arrived nearly one month after a jury convicted him in a 11-1 verdict on April 8, after deliberating for nearly 2 hours.

Flow was convicted of killing brothers, Kendrick, 22, and Kendred Bishop, 18 on May 25, 2015 in New Orleans. The victims were reportedly found in their black Kia with gunshot wounds. Prosecutors said that Flow killed the Bishop's because he thought they stole $8,000 and two guns from his girlfriend’s car a week earlier, according to NOLA.com.

Flow – whose real name is Widner Degruy – attempted to place the blame on his accomplice, Jonathan Evans and his cousin, but Evans struck a deal with law enforcement and testified against Flow. Evans was reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the double murder. In addition to Evans' testimony, investigators found Degruy's cell phone at the scene of the crime.

Ahead of his trial, Degruy reportedly pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the case. He confessed to the jury that he lied to police when he denied knowing about the Bishops' murders.

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova read a statement on behalf of the victims’ mother, Sherry Strauss. "In the beginning, I hated you," the statement read. "I considered you a monster. Today, I no longer hate you. I feel sorry for you."

Flow was signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2012, and made his first appearance on wax with Lil Wayne on the single, "Inkredible (Remix)," which was featured on the 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait.

Continue Reading
Premiere Of Fathom Events' "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Chris Brown Debuts Cover Art, Release Date For ‘Indigo’ Album

Indigo is coming.

Chris Brown unveiled the front and back cover art and tentative release date for his upcoming ninth studio album via social media Tuesday (May 14). The album is chocked full of guest appearances including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., G-Eazy, Sage the Gemini, Lil Jon, Juvenile and more.

The forthcoming release, which features double covers, is scheduled to debut on June 21. The drop date could be pushed back to June 28, pending “possible delays,” Brown explained.

FRONT AND BACK OF THE OFFICIAL “INDIGO” album double covers June 21st but with any possible delays JUNE 28th. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8e4QpNZXo

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 14, 2019

The extraterrestrial illustrations were done by Barcelona-born muralist Saturno and Chicago-bred digital artist, Jeff Cole.

The “Wobble Up” singer jokingly likened his album to Avengers: Endgame with a photo recreation of the film’s poster that features him as the main character. “I have acquired all the infinity stones,” Brown wrote.

Check out the Avengers-inspired artwork below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have acquired all the infinity stones. Only this time when I “SNAP” hopefully people will wake up ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 14, 2019 at 2:41pm PDT

Continue Reading

