Blac Chyna Accused Of Threatening Hairdresser With A Knife

Blac Chyna was recently accused of threatening her hairdresser with a knife in a blowout-gone-wrong incident over the weekend. Ordinarily, this would be a "he said, she said" type of story, but there is surveillance video to corroborate at least one person's side.

As we previously reported, it all started when the two parties got into an argument over compensation for the service rendered. The hairdresser, whose name has not been disclosed at this time, filed a police report alleging Blac Chyna wielded a knife amidst their altercation. Blac denied the allegations.

The video, on the other hand, seems to back Chyna's claim that the hairdresser threw a soda can at her Rolls Royce, which was parked outside of her San Fernando Valley home. In the grainy clip, obtained by TMZ, the hair stylist appears to be throwing an unidentified object at the vehicle as Chyna comes out to stop her. That's when Chyna appears to remove her shoes and throw them at the stylist. There doesn't appear to be any evidence that a knife was used.

The incident led to the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services paying a visit to Blac Chya because her six-year-old son, King Cairo was allegedly home during the drama. The police are reportedly investigating the situation, so hopefully, the video will add some clarity.