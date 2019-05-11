Blac-Chyna-Assault-Hairdresser
Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Blac Chyna Named As Suspect In Assault Against Hair Stylist

May 11, 2019 - 2:40 pm by VIBE

Well, this isn't the best way to celebrate your birthday.

Blac Chyna has reportedly got in trouble with the law again after a confrontation with her hair stylist. TMZ reports the Chyna and the employee who hasn't been unidentified, were at Chyna's home in San Fernando Valley, Calif. when they got into an argument over payment.

The police report alleges after the hair stylist attempted to collect her check from Chyna, the 31-year-old pulled out a knife. The hair dressed left and reportedly threw soda cans at Chyna's car. A source shared with the outlet that Chyna didn't have a weapon on her person but there were cans thrown at her car.

Because Chyna's six-year-old son King was present, there's a chance the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services will get involved for a possible welfare check.

Chyna hasn't addressed the incident but will more than likely still have a nice birthday.

Lee Danels' Music Drama 'Star' Canceled After Three Seasons

lil-wayne-performing-tidal
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Wayne Says Security Was The Reason He Didn't Perform At Rolling Loud

Fans who journeyed to Miami to see Lil Wayne perform at the Rolling Loud music festival were hit with a major bummer when Tunechi took to Twitter to tell them he wouldn't hit the stage.

The Carter V artist said security (not Rolling Loud) was insistent of patting him down and he refused to be policed in order to do his job.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer! 🤙🏾

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," Weezy tweeted.

Wayne was reportedly set to hit the Audiomack Stage, at 10:55 p.m, with Travis Scott performing on the Loud Stage at 10:50 p.m. However, less than two hours before his slated performance, Lil Wayne pulled the plug.

Rolling Loud has been putting out fires all weekend. Prior to Wayne's removal, there were false reports of an active shooter on the grounds. Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement refuting the claim.

"Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation," Cherif's statement reads.

"Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure."

Continue Reading
central-park-5-men-speak-out
Bryan Bedder

Wrongly Convicted Central Park 5 Men Speak Out 30 Years After The Case

In 2014, the City of New York paid a $41 million settlement to the now middle-aged men known as the Central Park Five for wrongfully convicting them of the rape and attack of a white female jogger. Yet, 30 years after their case, the men say the money has done nothing to quell their traumatic experiences.

“I mean, it made it better where we were able to – relocate, put our children in better situations,” Raymond Santana said. “But besides that, no.”

In 1989, Santana, along with Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray and the oldest among them 16-year-old Korey Wise were coerced and often beaten, by the NYPD during intense interrogation. The teen's parents weren't present.

The five men say they were told to confess to the crime (although they weren't told what the crime was) simply to get the police to stop assaulting them.

"As soon as we get in, the separate us and they start working on us, and I'm hearing Korey being physically beaten in the next room and I'm immediately beyond afraid," Salaam said to CBS.

Richardson said at the time his mother had diabetes, suffered a stroke and left the police station. When asked what took place during her absence, Richardson responded: "What didn't happen?"

The men are the subject of Ava Duvernay's newest film When They See Us. The Netflix four-part miniseries examines their life and case from their perspective. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker said the purpose of the project is to challenge.

"My goal was to humanize boys and now men who are widely regarded as criminals, and in doing that, to invite the audience to re-interrogate everyone that they define as a criminal.”

Four of the five teens served about seven years in juvenile detention centers, Wise, who was the oldest, was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island where he served 13 years. Donald Trump, then just working in real estate, took out full-page ads in New York newspapers calling for deaths of the teens.

When Matias Reyes, who ironically was in prison with Wise, confessed to the crime (and DNA evidence corroborated his statement) Trump still alleged the five men were guilty. He also called the settlement "ridiculous."

Today, the men say their past experience is with them regularly.

“Life lessons for me is just truth, truth,” McCray says. “I preach to my kids, ‘Just tell the truth. Be true to who you are.’ Honestly, the last time I lied, got me seven and a half years for something I didn’t do. So I’ll always preach that.”

When They See Us will stream on Netflix May 31

Continue Reading
ABC-50-Cent-Shows-Fall-Premieres
Actor/rapper Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Cinema Society & 2(x)ist screening of "Twelve" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010 in New York City
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

ABC Orders 50 Cent Produced Series 'For Life' For 2019-2020 Season

50 Cent's multitasking skills continue to work in his favor as ABC has officially added the hour-long drama For Life to their 2019-2020 season.

Deadline reports the series is produced by Mr. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Hank Steinberg. Based on the life of Isaac Wright, Jr., the legal drama will follow his journey from wrongly incarcerated prisoner to a lawyer as he litigates cases for other inmates while attempting to overturn his life sentence.

The series rests under 50 Cent's G-Unit production umbrella and Sony Pictures TV. For Life appears to be a favorite for ABC–the order was negotiated for three extra days in hopes to provide better resources for their independent studio.

The rapper-actor has picked a perfect producer in Steinberg. He is the creator of the critically acclaimed drama Without A Trace that ran for seven seasons on CBS. He's also the co-creator and showrunner on TNT’s The Last Ship which ran for five seasons.

For Life will also star Nicholas Pinnock (Captian America), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Joy Bryant (Parenthood), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Dorian Missick (Luke Cage), Tyla Harris (Claws), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) and Boris McGiver (House of Cards).

While 50's deal with ABC will take him to the world of The Big Four, he also has his three-year deal with cable giant Starz. Power will come to an end this year, but the businessman has four other series on the way, including Black Mafia Family, Vanguard and Intercepted, a series he will co-produce with LaLa Anthony. Intercepted is based on the novel by Alexa Martin.

Continue Reading

