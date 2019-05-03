‘Black-ish’ To Return For Season Six, ‘Mixed-ish’ Spinoff Gets Greenlit

Black-ish has been renewed for a sixth season and fans will soon get a taste of the show’s latest spin-off series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC greenlit the spinoff prequel Mixed-ish, which will focus on Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson growing up as a bi-racial child in the 1980s.

The series follows Bow, her siblings and family, as they move from a hippie commune to the suburbs, and the “constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves,” the network revealed Thursday (May 3).

Newcomer Arica Himmel will play young Bow, while Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan Childress are also in the cast. The series is the brainchild of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and executive producer Peter Saji. Barris supposedly split with ABC and signed a reported $100 million three-year deal with Netflix last year. Baris, Saji and Ross are among the writers for Mixed-ish, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The show’s pilot is set to air sometime next season. The series marks the show’s third spinoff behind Grown-ish, chronicling Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey Johnson’s, life in college. The Freeform series starring Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Francia Raisa, Deon Cole and Luka Sabbat, was recently renewed for a third season.