4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Getty Images

BlocBoy JB Arrested For Drug Possession And Felony Gun Charge In Tennessee

May 3, 2019 - 10:23 am by VIBE

A day before he was scheduled to perform at a music festival, rapper BlocBoy JB was arrested for a felony gun charge and drug possession in Shelby County, Tenn.

The Memphis area rapper (real name James Baker) was arrested on Thursday (May 2) and charged for being a "Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana," per Fox 13 Memphis. The "Shoot" MC was slated to hit the stage at the Memphis In May Beale Street Music Festival on Friday (May 3).

Authorities say that the 22-year-old's arrest was part of a "multi-agency investigation," and around 20 people were taken into custody. Those taken into custody were hanging out at a house near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road, and the incident took place in July 2018.

"Robert Griffin, Vice President of Marketing for Memphis in May, said they will announce any possible changes to the festival lineup once they receive more information," reports Commercial Appeal.

In February, BlocBoy turned himself into authorities for drug and gun possession. For this particular incident, he was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property.

John Singleton's $35 Million Estate Up In The Air, Will To Be Filed Soon

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach

Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

Usher's $20 million herpes lawsuit, in which Laura Helm accused the singer of exposing her to the STD, has been dismissed, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, Helm was the one who filed to dismiss her lawsuit earlier this week because she and the Confessions artist reportedly "reached an amicable resolution." The dismissal was reportedly filed with prejudice, which means that the case cannot be refiled again. All roads point to a monetary settlement, although that has not been confirmed at this time.

As previously reported, Usher became the center of controversy after a number of women accused him of exposing them to the herpes virus. Helm was one of the alleged victims who sued Usher back in 2017. She claimed he exposed her to the virus during a night of unprotected sex. Helm initially sued him for $10 million but doubled the price to cover her emotional harm and punitive damages.

Helm's dismissal comes one year after another one of Usher's accusers dropped their case in 2018. The male accuser, who was named John Doe in court documents, dropped his case after claiming he engaged in unprotected intercourse with the singer during a visit to a Los Angeles spa.

Continue Reading
Nipsy Hussle Memorial
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Shutting Down Due To Bootleggers

Nipsey Hussle's memorial outside of his Marathon Clothing store is reportedly going to be removed because bootleggers have been trying to make a quick dollar off of Nip's death, TMZ reports.

The memorial, which was decorated with blue candles and memorabilia, stood for friends and fans to visit and pay their respects to the slain rapper who lost his life on Mar. 31. According to sources close to TMZ, the site had become pretty hectic within the last couple of days with hustlers selling bootleg t-shirts with Nipsey's portrait on them and charging visitors to go on a tour through the area where Hussle was fatally shot. The area became so busy, that food trucks even started to pull up.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the first time that people tried to monetize off of such a tragic situation. Scalpers also attempted to sell ticket's to Nip's celebration of life ceremony at the Staples Center, although the event was intended to be free and open to the public.

It's unclear when Nipsey Hussle's memorial will officially close up shop, but it is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.

Continue Reading
Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA
Tim Mosenfelder

Snoop Dogg Blasts Facebook For Banning Minister Louis Farrakhan

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Facebook, or any social media platform for that matter. The veteran rapper recently hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 2) to call Facebook out for banning Minister Louis Farrakhan from its platform for alleged hate speech.

"I want to know for what?" Snoop asked, referring to the recent ban. "All he ever do is tell the truth. But ya'll gone ban him though?" What if we stop f**king with yall?"

Snoop made the argument that there are far worse public figures to ban on social media than Minister Farrakhan. "I stand with him. I'm with him. Ban me motherf**ker," he continued. "I'm gonna keep putting him out there. I'm gonna keep. That's my dear brother... That ain't right. It's a bunch of motherf**kers ya'll can ban, but you chose Minister Farrakhan."

As previously noted, Facebook banned the minister as well as other public figures for violating its strict policy against dangerous individuals and organizations that potentially advocate for hate and violence.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that the company has "always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," they said.

Watch Snoop Dogg's full comments on Louis Farrakhan and the ban in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

P. S. A. @louisfarrakhan23

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 2, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

Continue Reading

