2019 Bronx Book Festival Unveils Exciting Schedule

Beginning June 8, literary supporters will be able to indulge in a series of diverse panels that'll highlight books and passages essential to everyday life. The Bronx Book Festival's series of events, scheduled to take place at Fordham Plaza & Fordham University, features authors from different genres gathering in one area to discuss publishing, mental health in writing, and young adult novels.

Take a look at the festival's schedule below and register for the free event here.

FORDHAM PLAZA MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

REGISTRATION 8:30 AM - 9: 30 AM

Panel: Publishing Debunked

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Panelists: Norma Perez-Hernandez (Assistant Editor at Kensington), Joshunda Sanders (I Can Write The World), Queressa Robinson (Literary Agent at Nelson Literary Agency), Alexis Daria (Take the Lead)

Moderator: Saraciea J. Fennell, founder of The Bronx is Reading

Description: Join editors, agents, and authors from the Bronx as they debunk the publishing industry for Bronxites.

Signing: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Panel: Indie Power Hour

Time: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Description: Join three Bronx-based indie authors as they read from their current works. Readers include Joshunda Sanders (I Can Write The World), Josue Caceres (Bronx Stories & Heartbreak), Yajaira Eduardo (If at First You Don’t Succeed)

Panel: Seeds & Roots: Community (re)Building in Fiction

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Panelists: Wayétu Moore (She Would Be King), K Arsenault Rivera (The Phoenix Empress), Darnell L. Moore (No Ashes in the Fire)

Moderator: Stephanie Jimenez (They Could Have Named Her Anything)

Description: How do we reconcile the injustices of our world with our fears, hopes, and dreams? The notion of planting seeds and putting down roots constantly emerges in fiction but which themes require a new perspective and which themes are everlasting? Writers will come together to talk about how their work exposes the ways that we build community - whether through heartbreak and healing in relationships, spiritual awakening, or retelling the births of our nations.

Signing: 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Panel: Monsters and Transformation in SFF

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Panelists: Wayétu Moore (She Would Be King), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby), Katharine Duckett (Miranda in Milan), K Arsenault Rivera (The Phoenix Empress)

Moderator: Ruoxi Chen, Assistant Editor at Tor.com Publishing

Description: From the creature from the Black Lagoon to Dracula, monsters have been a core part of science fiction & fantasy since the inception of the genre. But what makes a monster? Is it magic, science-gone-wrong, or something else entirely? What transforms something—or someone—into a terrifying entity? Is it possible that one person's monster is another person's miracle? Join authors Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby and War Girls), Katharine Duckett (Miranda in Milan), K. Arsenault Rivera (The Tiger's Daughter), and Wayétu Moore (She Who Would Be King) as they discuss all things monstrous—and geek out over their favorite monsters from SFF literature. Moderated by Ruoxi Chen, part of Tor.com Publishing editorial staff.

Signing: 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Panel: Romance 101

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Panelists: Adriana Herrera (American Dreamer), Alexis Daria (Take the Lead), Tia Williams (The Perfect Find)

Moderator: Norma Perez-Hernandez, Assistant Editor at Kensington

Description: Why love? Writers discuss why they're drawn to stories of love and romance, particularly in a political climate of hate and violence. How do writers let their guards down so that their characters and their readers experience the ups and downs of love?

Signing: 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

Panel: Your Block, My Block: Setting the Stage in Literature

Time: 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Main Stage

Panelists: Richie Narvarro (Hipster Death Rattle), Sarina Prabasi (The Coffeehouse Resistance: Brewing Hope in Desperate Times), Lisa Ko (The Leavers)

Moderator: Angie Cruz (Dominicana)

Description: The "city" is often synonymous with Manhattan, 42nd Street, Herald Square. But what other spaces in NYC open up new conceptions of what it means to survive and thrive in "the city that never sleeps." Writers will convene to discuss the significance of essential city moments in their works. What are some of the joys and challenges of writing about NYC? What do authors fear they may get wrong? What are the payoffs of getting it right? How does setting connect readers to the works' fictional characters?

Signing: 5:45 AM – 6:15 PM

2. FORDHAM PLAZA YOUNG READERS STAGE SCHEDULE

REGISTRATION 8:30 AM - 9: 30 AM

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Activity Hour / Scholastic Giveaways & Photo Op w/ Dog Man

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Author/Illustrator: Alvin Arby (Gross Greg)

Description: Join Alvin Arby, founder and Chief Reading Inspirer of Barbershop Books, and winner of the National Book Foundation Innovations in Reading Prize as he reads from his picture book Gross Greg.

Signing: 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Author/Illustrator: Sulma Arzu-Brown (Bad Hair Does Not Exist/Pelo Malo No Existe)

Description: Join Bronx-based Garifuna author, Sulma Arzu-Brown as she reads from her picture book Bad Hair Does Not Exist/Pelo Malo No Existe in English and in Spanish.

Signing: 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Author/Illustrator: Anika Aldamuy Denise (Planting Stories / Sembrando Historias)

Description: Join Anika Aldamuy Denise as she reads from her picture book Planting Stories in English and in Spanish.

Signing: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Panel: Battle of the Cartoonist

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Panelists: Booki Vivat (Frazzled #3), Kristen Gudsnuk (Making Friends), Jerry Craft (New Kid), Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo and the Hound of Hades)

Description: Join illustrators and cartoonists as they team up and battle it out to see which cartoonist is the best.

Signing: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM

Time: 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: Young Readers Stage

Activity Hour / Scholastic Giveaways & Photo Op w/ Dog Man

Panel: Las Musas Presents: Expanding The Face of Latinx Kid Lit

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Young Readers Stage

Panelists: Emma Otheguy (Silver Meadows), Sulma Arzu-Brown (Bad Hair Does Not Exist/Pelo Malo No Existe), Mia Garcia (The Resolutions)

Moderator: Torrey Maldonado (Tight)

Description: The Latinx community spans over 52 million people in the US alone, but in 2017 only 5.8% of the children's books published featured Latinx characters. Las Musas was formed as a way to uplift debut Latinx voices writing in the fields of picture book, middle grade and YA. Join these authors as they discuss their voice, Latinx literature, and what’s next.

Signing: 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Panel: I Got This: Believing in Yourself and Overcoming Adversity

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Young Readers Stage

Panelists: Kristen Gudsnuk (Making Friends), Booki Vivat (Frazzled#3: Minor Incidents and Absolute Uncertainties), Jerry Craft (New Kid), Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (Two Naomis and Hero Next Door)

Moderator: Ellen Oh (Founder, We Need Diverse Books)

Description: Standing up for yourself, navigating new friends, and never giving up hope in yourself and others are all important aspects of growing up. The struggles of these characters are both written and illustrated for readers. Join as these authors discuss the importance of bravery, self-confidence, friendships, and more.

Signing: 2:45 PM – 3: 15 PM

Panel: Sketch, Draw, Ink, Repeat.

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Young Readers Stage

Panelists: Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo and the Hound of Hades), George O’Connor (Hephaistos), Kristen Gudsnuk (Making Friends), Booki Vivat (Frazzled#3: Minor Incidents and Absolute Uncertainties)

Moderator: Alex Rivera, The Bronxer

Description: Join graphic novelists and illustrators as they discuss the ins and outs of graphic novel publishing, sketch techniques, and what it’s really like being an artist.

Signing: 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

Panel: Journeys That Change Us

Time: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Location: Fordham Plaza Young Readers Stage

Panelists: Kheryn Callender (Hurricane Child), Torrey Maldonado (Tight), Carlos Hernandez (Sal & Gabi Break The Universe), Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (Two Naomis)

Moderator: Natasha Diaz (Color Me In)

Description: The characters in these middle-grade books are embarking on journeys filled with new challenges, tough choices, and even harder obstacles whether fantastical or realistic. Join as as these authors discuss their latest books and their own journeys.

Signing: 4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

3. FORDHAM UNIVERSITY YOUNG ADULT STAGE SCHEDULE

REGISTRATION 8:30 AM - 9: 30 AM

MORNING KEYNOTE

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Speaker: To Be Announced

Signing: 10:45 AM – 11:15 AM

Panel: Swoon Reads Presents: Finding Your Voice in Contemporary YA

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Panelists: Kristina Forest (I Wanna Be Where You Are), Claire Kann (If It Makes You Happy), Colleen AF Venable (Kiss Number 8), Sandy Hall (A Prom to Remember)

Moderator: Ashley Woodfolk

Description: Sometimes the hardest part of writing is nailing the many facets of a novel’s voice. In this panel, four contemporary YA authors discuss the best ways to discover and create a realistic teen experience through dialogue, narration, and a character’s most intimate thoughts. From small town stardom, to a series of messy kisses, to teen milestones (like prom and unforgettable road trips), these authors are experts at bringing their characters to life on the page.

Signing: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Activity Hour / NIKE Sponsored event

AFTERNOON KEYNOTE

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Speaker: Lilliam Rivera (Dealing in Dreams)

Description: Lilliam Rivera will be in conversation with Founder, Saraciea J. Fennell

Signing: 1:45 PM – 2:20 PM

Panel: #SquadGoals: Radical Friendships, Love and Belonging

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Panelists: Mia Garcia (The Resolutions), Nic Stone (Odd One Out), Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always), Kheryn Callender (This Kind of an Epic Love Story), Claire Kann (If It Makes You Happy)

Moderator: Mark Oshiro (Anger is a Gift)

Description: In these YA novels, writing and reading about intimacy and friendship for marginalized communities is a radical act. Join as the authors, discuss how love, friendship, and belonging are so clearly intertwined during some of the most tumultuous years of teens’ lives.

Signing: 2:45 PM – 3: 15 PM

Panel: Reclaiming Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Imagining New Worlds

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Panelists: Tochi Onyebuchi (Crown of Thunder), Ellen Oh (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings), K Arsenault Rivera (The Phoenix Empress)

Moderator: Kat Cho (Wicked Fox)

Description: While the space of young adult fantasy and science-fiction has long been dominated by predominantly white authors, there has been an incredible shift thanks to diverse voices being lifted up. In this panel, you’ll meet some of the amazing authors who are reclaiming the genres and infusing them with their own cultures that create new, exciting, and magical worlds.

Signing: 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

Panel: Mapping Mental Health

Time: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Panelists: Mark Oshiro (Anger is a Gift), Emily X. R. Pan (The Astonishing Color of After), Erika Sanchez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty that Remains),

Moderator: Alex Villasante (The Grief Keeper)

Description: Grief and trauma affect us all in ways we might never have imagined, appearing in ways that can be confusing to pin down. So what does it mean to put it on the page? From depression and anxiety to panic attacks and suicide, these writers pen characters that work their way through, and live with, experiences still shrouded in stigma. Join them as they discuss how their approach to writing about mental health and honoring their characters’ journeys with it confronts that stigma.

Signing: 4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

Panel: #ItsComplicated: Tackling Social & Family Issues in YA

Time: 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Panelists: Sara Farizan (Here I Stay), Alex Villasante (The Grief Keeper), Tiffany D. Jackson (Monday’s Not Coming, Let Me Hear a Rhyme), Nic Stone (Dear Martin, Odd One Out)

Moderator: Kay Blake, Founder of Bookish Brown Girls

Description: These young adult novels tackle the complexities of social and familial issues of diverse teens. From the quickly-evolving gentrification of neighborhoods, to the lack of attention to missing Black girls, and Islamophobia. Join as these three authors discuss the teen protagonists in their novels and the issues they, and real teens of color, face.

Signing: 5:45 PM – 6:15 PM

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Fordham University Young Adult Stage

Activity Hour / NIKE Sponsored event