new-york-city-police-car
Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency

Brooklyn Teen Charged In Stabbing Death Of Another Teen, Mom Charged As An Accomplice

May 2, 2019 - 12:30 pm by Shenequa Golding

A Brooklyn teen has been charged with murder for the stabbing of another young man outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Monday, (April 29) and according to reports, the young boy's mother was an accomplice in the slaying.

David Lopez, 17, reportedly stabbed Rohan Burke in the chest and neck at about 4 PM, and surveillance footage shows Lopez's mother, 38-year-old Barbara Galloza, standing beside her son and taking the bloody weapon away from him.

“(She) immediately grabs the knife and hurries away with the knife,” Prosecutor Wilfredo  Cotto. “What we allege was caught in video surveillance ... The knife’s location is unknown. The mother refused to reveal the knife’s location.”

Galloza is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Additionally, the teen faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. The stab wounds reportedly punctured one of Rohan's arteries and he later hobbled into a nearby restaurant seeking help. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Galloza's lawyer, Adam Uris, said David was outnumbered four to one during the Monday slaying, however, law enforcement said no other suspects were involved in the encounter.

Uris challenges David's mother was simply trying to protect her son.

“I think that the people, in this case, are basing their allegations on the fact of the mother’s love and willingness to take care of her child,” he said. “My client tells me she wasn’t present when whatever happened happened.”

One of Lopez's neighbors said Lopez's grandfather died the same day as the stabbing, and the family is beside themselves with grief.

“They’re beside themselves,” the neighbor said. “It’s too much for them right now. It’s too much. They feel horrible about what happened. They’re just dealing with too much right now.”

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

alabama-house-passes-bill-abortion-illegal-
Mark Wilson

The Alabama House Passed A Bill Making Abortions A Felony

The Alabama House of Representatives has passed a bill making abortions a felony, punishable with up to 99 years in prison.

The bill, known as HB-314, is considered a Class A felony and does not make an exception in cases of rape and or incest. An attempted abortion is considered a Class C felony and holds a 10-year prison sentence.

The bill will make its way to the Republican-controlled Senate where it's expected to pass. Rep. Terri Collins, who's also the bill's sponsor, said the purpose of the bill is to take another look and challenge the "the constitutionally-flawed Roe v. Wade decision."

All Republicans voted in favor of the bill except for two who reportedly did not vote. Democrat Assistant Minority Leader Merika Coleman proposed an amendment that would use those Alabama lawmakers' salaries who voted in favor of the bill to pay for any costs and or expenses.

"Roe v. Wade is the supreme law of the land. Because it is, we already know that this piece of legislation is going to be deemed unconstitutional," Coleman said in a press conference.

The Alabama Civil Liberties Union said it hopes the Senate does not pass the bill but plans to sue if it does.

"It is unfortunate that members of the House are putting their personal beliefs ahead of what's in the best interest of our state. The people of Alabama are paying the bill for unconstitutional legislation and we hope that the Senate members will realize its detrimental impact and stop this bill from becoming law. Otherwise, it will be challenged in federal court."

Continue Reading
theo-shaw-stands-in-front-of-louisiana-court
Gerald Herbert

Theo Shaw, A Member Of The 'Jena 6', Is Now A Lawyer

Theo Shaw was all smiles inside of Washington, D.C. courtroom as he was sworn into the bar association earlier this week.

Smiling inside a court of law is a far cry from Shaw's high school days when he and five other black teenage boys were at the center of a national firestorm. They were charged with attempted murder after an attack of a white student.

The attempted murder charge carried a 50-year prison sentence, which many in Jena, Louisiana and the media associated with unfair judicial treatment due to race.

Shaw always maintained his innocence and spent seven-months jail because he couldn't afford bail money. With the help of his lawyer, Rob McDuff, he negotiated a no-contest plea and later got the case expunged.

After receiving a full ride to the University of Washington to study law he eventually clerked for Justice Johnson of the Supreme Court and later became a lawyer. Shaw said his experience as a member of the Jena 6 undoubtedly played a role in his decision to become a lawyer.

“I think when you’ve been as close to the system as I’ve been, as far as being in jail, and being in jail all day talking with people, being there when people are crying — grown men, kids ... I think it’s hard not to care when you’ve been as close as I’ve been,” he said.

Continue Reading
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor's Trial For Shooting Death Of Justine Damond Begins
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Ex-Minnesota Officer Who Killed Unarmed White Woman Becomes State's First Cop Convicted Of Murder

A black former Minneapolis police officer who gunned down an unarmed white woman was convicted of third-degree murder Tuesday (April 30), sparking debate over racal injustice involving police shootings. Mohamed Noor became the first police officer in Minnesota to be convicted of an on-duty murder.

According to the Associated Press, a diverse jury convicted Noor of third-degree murder and manslaughter, but acquitted him of intentional second-degree murder, for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, was shot to death after she called 911 to report a rape in the alley behind her house. Noor, a 33-year-old muslim immigrant from Somalia, was a two-year veteran of the force at the time of the shooting. He was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after being charged for killing Damond.

Of the night in question, Noor testified that he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, were in their squad car when they heard a loud noise in the alley. Damond later appeared and banged on Harrity’s window. Noor alleged that he heard Harrity yell “Oh Jesus!” as he attempted to pull out his firearm.

Noor went on to claim that he shot and killed Damond to “stop the threat and save my partner’s life.” Both officers had their body cameras turned off during the shooting but turned them on after the fact.

The jury verdict, handed down after two days of deliberations, raises questions about Philando Castile's murder during a 2016 traffic stop. Castile, a 32-year-old Minnesota school cafeteria worker, was shot and killed by St. Anthony police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, while reaching for his license and registration as the officer requested.

Castile was licensed to carry a weapon and informed the officer that he had a firearm. Yanez then pulled out his gun and began shooting Castile, as his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter sat in the car. Yanez claimed he feared for his life and was acquitted of two counts of second-degree manslaughter. A dozen people were killed by Minnesota cops in 2018, per the Washington Post's national database. The state has also come under fire for its lack of transparency in police involved shootings.

Noor was taken into custody immediately after the verdict, despite his attorney requesting that he remain free until sentencing on June 7. He could spend up to 16 years in prison for both convictions.

After expressing condolences to the victim's family, the Somali American Police Association released a statement noting that the “aggressive” prosecution proves underlying motives.

“The devastating circumstances surrounding this case have made a substantial impact on both Ruszczyk’s and Officer Mohamed Noor’s families,” the statement reads.

“Officer Noor is the first police officer in Minnesota’s history to be convicted of murder while in the line of duty. SAPA believes the institutional prejudices against people of color, including officers of color, have heavily influenced the verdict of this case. The aggressive manner in which the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office went after Officer Noor reveals that there were other motives at play other than serving justice.”

See more reactions to the verdict below.

Mohamed Noor was found guilty for killing a white woman but the officer who murdered Philando Castile on Facebook live isn’t guilty? pic.twitter.com/3yuKRqm1P6

— Zeynab Omar (@alleyesonzey) April 30, 2019

Of course cops who kill should be treated like anyone else who kills. But isn't it odd how a cop gets convicted when he is Mohamed Noor killing a white woman, yet somehow white cops killing black people are rarely convicted of anything, let alone murder. https://t.co/ihE6BUeVr8

— Mitchell Plitnick 🔥 (@MJPlitnick) April 30, 2019

I’m numbed out from all the confusing, defeated feelings about the conviction of Mohamed Noor. Of course the system holds a black immigrant cop accountable for killing a white woman. It’s like a Boolean script for systemic racism.

— Princess Sparklefists (@ProfBanks) April 30, 2019

Derrick Stafford. Norris Greenhouse Jr. Mohamed Noor.

Next time someone tells you that it's TOO DIFFICULT TO CONVICT POLICE for killing someone just remember that EVERY time a Black cop kills an unarmed white person the courts are suddenly EASILY able to get a conviction.

— Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) April 30, 2019

The Minnesota officer who killed Philando Castile was acquitted of all charges. https://t.co/DIWp18Y5oP

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 30, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2d ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

2d ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

2d ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap