Cardi B's Newest Fashion Nova Collection Makes $1 Million In A Day

Cardi B continues to rake in the money. The Grammy-winning rapper dropped her second collection with the online boutique Fashion Nova, and TMZ reports that “Season 2” raked in nearly $1 million in the first 24 hours of the launch.

“We're told Fashion Nova prepared for "Season 2" of Cardi's spring-summer line collection by having nearly 5 times the amount of inventory as the first go-round ... and they're still struggling to meet the demand, with the vast majority of styles selling like hotcakes,” the site reads.

This time around, Fashion Nova x Cardi B’s collection prices range from $29.50 for tops, bodysuits and biker shorts to a $99 “Hammer Time” trench coat, that comes in both white and black.

“I hope you females enjoy it, I hope you fellas buy for your girlfriends, your side b**ches, your baby mama’s… I don’t f**kin’ know!”she says in an Instagram video showing off one of the pieces from her collection. In honor of her massive new #MoneyMoves with the online boutique, Nasdaq congratulated Cardi and Fashion Nova with a billboard in Time Square.

The clothes are nearly sold out, but you can look at some of the pieces below.