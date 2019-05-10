2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Getty Images

Cardi B's Newest Fashion Nova Collection Makes $1 Million In A Day

May 10, 2019 - 9:04 am by J'na Jefferson

Cardi B continues to rake in the money. The Grammy-winning rapper dropped her second collection with the online boutique Fashion Nova, and TMZ reports that “Season 2” raked in nearly $1 million in the first 24 hours of the launch.

“We're told Fashion Nova prepared for "Season 2" of Cardi's spring-summer line collection by having nearly 5 times the amount of inventory as the first go-round ... and they're still struggling to meet the demand, with the vast majority of styles selling like hotcakes,” the site reads.

This time around, Fashion Nova x Cardi B’s collection prices range from $29.50 for tops, bodysuits and biker shorts to a $99 “Hammer Time” trench coat, that comes in both white and black.

“I hope you females enjoy it, I hope you fellas buy for your girlfriends, your side b**ches, your baby mama’s… I don’t f**kin’ know!”she says in an Instagram video showing off one of the pieces from her collection. In honor of her massive new #MoneyMoves with the online boutique, Nasdaq congratulated Cardi and Fashion Nova with a billboard in Time Square.

The clothes are nearly sold out, but you can look at some of the pieces below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FASHIONNOVA COLLECTION OUT NOW! This is one of my pieces .It comes in 4 different colors !

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Savage Style 🔥 SHOP NOW #FNxCardi⠀⠀

A post shared by FashionNova.com (@fashionnova) on

In This Story:

Popular

The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event - Arrivals
Getty Images

Rihanna To Collaborate With LVMH For Fenty Luxury Line

According to reports, Rihanna will be the first woman in history to create an original brand with LVMH, who will be collaborating with the mogul on a new luxury Maison.

Per a press release from LVMH, the Maison–called Fenty– will be created with Rihanna's vision in mind, and will release "ready to wear, shoes and accessories" in the Spring of 2019. She will be the first woman of color to head an LVMH Maison, and Fenty is the first new fashion house for the group since 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," Rih said in a statement. "Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader," Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing that it was a "big day for the culture."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

big day for the culture. thank you Mr.Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH . This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory be to God. 🙏🏿

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 10, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

Continue Reading
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.
Getty Images

Stars Don Their Monday Best For 2019 Met Gala: See Our Favorite 'Fits

The Met Gala is always the fashion event of the year, and 2019 is certainly no different. As expected, the stars in attendance were able to let their guard down in order to revel in the celebrations, which took place at the Met on Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme is “Notes On ‘Camp.’” According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website, the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “will explore the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic. Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.”

Check out some of the standout fashions worn by some of your favorite stars below.

Continue Reading
bape-ugg-sneaker-lil-wayne bape-ugg-sneaker-lil-wayne
Courtesy of BAPE

Lil Wayne Gets Cozy With BAPE x UGG Sneaker Collaboration

Lil Wayne's UGG x BAPE collection is not only fly but cozy as well. The rapper, who's had a storied history with BAPE is teaming up with the brand in honor of their 25th anniversary.

Available Friday (April 27), the sneakers and slides are an even playing field for both brands. The sneaker features a brown suede upper with BAPE's shooting star logo on its side. The slides are just as comfortable with the BAPE branding mounted across the forefoot of the slides.

The rapper previously shared his thoughts on working with both brands with Complex. “It’s an honor ’cause Bape is one of the clothing lines that I still remember saving my money to buy,” he said in February. “I still remember making sure nobody else I seen in my city got my hoodie. Now, they got me involved with it?”

The sneakers will run $350 and the slides cost $250.

Take a look at the collection and Wayne's best BAPE moments below.

VIBE April 2006 Cover "Hustler Muzik," 2009
Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

20h ago

Starz Announces Season 6 As Final Season Of 'Power'

Features

1d ago

NEXT: Ari Lennox Is R&B's Around The Way Girl

Music News

15h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Flagship Store Announces Temporary Closing