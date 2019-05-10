Cardi B's Newest Fashion Nova Collection Makes $1 Million In A Day
Cardi B continues to rake in the money. The Grammy-winning rapper dropped her second collection with the online boutique Fashion Nova, and TMZ reports that “Season 2” raked in nearly $1 million in the first 24 hours of the launch.
“We're told Fashion Nova prepared for "Season 2" of Cardi's spring-summer line collection by having nearly 5 times the amount of inventory as the first go-round ... and they're still struggling to meet the demand, with the vast majority of styles selling like hotcakes,” the site reads.
This time around, Fashion Nova x Cardi B’s collection prices range from $29.50 for tops, bodysuits and biker shorts to a $99 “Hammer Time” trench coat, that comes in both white and black.
“I hope you females enjoy it, I hope you fellas buy for your girlfriends, your side b**ches, your baby mama’s… I don’t f**kin’ know!”she says in an Instagram video showing off one of the pieces from her collection. In honor of her massive new #MoneyMoves with the online boutique, Nasdaq congratulated Cardi and Fashion Nova with a billboard in Time Square.
The clothes are nearly sold out, but you can look at some of the pieces below.
View this post on Instagram
FASHIONNOVA COLLECTION OUT NOW! This is one of my pieces .It comes in 4 different colors !
View this post on Instagram