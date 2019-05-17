Cardi B Leads BET Awards Nominations, Nipsey Hussle Up For One
The BET Awards nominations list is out and Cardi B is leading the pack with seven nods. Bardi is competing with hot, new rap diva Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Kash Doll, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. In addition to going toe-to-toe with those skilled emcees, Cardi's also up against herself in the Video of the Year category. Her music visual with Bruno Mars for their record "Please Me" will rival the visual for her solo track, "Money," so the odds are ever in her favor.
Right behind Cardi with the most nominations stands Drake with five, and then Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott with four nominations each. Cole, Drake, and Scott share the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category with fellow rappers 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and the late Nipsey Hussle.
The 2019 BET Awards is set to premiere on June 23, with "something major" for the viewers according to its Instagram page. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R
- Solange
- SZA
- Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Anderson .Paak
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- Khalid
Best Group
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby and Gunna
- Migos
- The Carters
Best Collaboration
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot"
- Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me"
- Cardi B featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny - "I Like It"
- H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been"
- Travis Scott featuring Drake - "Sicko Mode"
- Tyga featuring Offset - "Taste"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Meek Mill
- Nipsey Hussle
- Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Kash Doll
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Remy MA
Video of the Year
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot"
- Cardi B - "Money"
- Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me"
- Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
- Drake - "Nice for What"
- The Carters - "Apes***"
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
- Karena Evans
Best New Artist
- Blueface
- City Girls
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
- Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell – “All of My Life”
- Fred Hammond – “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
- Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory
- Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again”
- Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – “Never Alone
Best International Act
- AKA (South Africa)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Dave (U.K.)
- Dosseh (France)
- Giggs (U.K.)
- Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
- Headie One (U.K.)
- Jok’Air (France)
- Nesly (France)
- Octavian (U.K.)
- Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
- Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
- Issa Rae
- Regina Hall
- Regina King
- Taraji P. Henson
- Tiffany Haddish
- Viola Davis
Best Actor
- Anthony Anderson
- Chadwick Boseman
- Denzel Washington
- Mahershala Ali
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Young Stars
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Lyric Ross
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Rainey Jr.
- Miles Brown
Best Movie
- Blackkklansman
- Creed 2
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Hate U Give
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
- Allyson Felix
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Stephen Curry
- Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
- Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B
- Ella Mai – Ella Mai
- Championships – Meek Mill
- Everything Is Love – The Carters
- Astroworld – Travis Scott
BET Her
- Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”
- Ciara – “Level Up”
- H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
- Janelle Monae – “PYNK”
- Queen Naija – “Mama’s Hand”
- Teyana Taylor – “Rose in Harlem”
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice
- Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It”
- Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
- Drake – “In My Feelings”
- Ella Mai – “Trip”
- J. Cole – “Middle Child”
- Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”