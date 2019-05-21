Cardi B Cancels Concert Due To Alleged Plastic Surgery Complications
TMZ reports that Cardi B canceled an upcoming concert after experiencing what is believed to be plastic surgery complications.
The site reads that the "Wish Wish" rapper was supposed to headline Baltimore's 92Q Spring Bling Festival this Friday (May 24), however, she is experiencing issues stemming from recent liposuction and breast augmentation procedures. Organizers for the festival revealed that the makeup date will be on Sept. 8.
Earlier this month, Cardi confirmed speculation that she got liposuction after appearing on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
"I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said during the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on May 5. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But b***h I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go!” Later at the festival, she discussed that there were still a few more things she was hoping to fix.
She's been very candid in the past about her plastic surgeries, opening up to Nardwuar about her invasive butt implant surgery.