A Mississippi mayor is asking local philanthropists and business owners to contribute to a moving fund. Who's moving, you ask? Well if Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy gets his way, it will be the city's drug dealers, gang members and anyone who wants to be a criminal.

“They may be in the wrong environment,” Espy told reporters at Clarksdale City Hall. “So, what I’m saying as the mayor today, I will put money on the line to assist those type of people to move out of the city."

The amount of money is reportedly $10,000.

Espy was adamant about his desire to divorce the city of criminals. "But make no mistake about it, we are asking those three groups of people; if you are just simply a criminal, if you are a gang member or a drug dealer, move out of this city now.”

The new initiative came following a review of the city's crime statistics. However, Clarksdale Police Chief Sandra Williams said there were only 12 homicides in 2018.

Espy said the city needs to be safe as the summer is approaching and children will play outside.

“We want everyone in the city of Clarksdale to live safe, to be safe. We do not want to see a child dead in the streets,” Espy said. “We do not want to see an innocent bystander getting shot."

Local Rev. John Givins is working with the police and mayor to reduce crime, however, he's asking for anyone who may want to be a criminal to stay in the area.

“We encouraged [potential criminals] to stay in our city and become great citizens. We will also be putting an etiquette class in place for these people. And we have skill sets to prepare them for jobs coming to the city of Clarksdale.”