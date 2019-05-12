central-park-5-men-speak-out
Wrongly Convicted Central Park 5 Men Speak Out 30 Years After The Case

May 12, 2019 - 11:23 am by Shenequa Golding

In 2014, the City of New York paid a $41 million settlement to the now middle-aged men known as the Central Park Five for wrongfully convicting them of the rape and attack of a white female jogger. Yet, 30 years after their case, the men say the money has done nothing to quell their traumatic experiences.

“I mean, it made it better where we were able to – relocate, put our children in better situations,” Raymond Santana said. “But besides that, no.”

In 1989, Santana, along with Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray and the oldest among them 16-year-old Korey Wise were coerced and often beaten, by the NYPD during intense interrogation. The teen's parents weren't present.

The five men say they were told to confess to the crime (although they weren't told what the crime was) simply to get the police to stop assaulting them.

"As soon as we get in, the separate us and they start working on us, and I'm hearing Korey being physically beaten in the next room and I'm immediately beyond afraid," Salaam said to CBS.

Richardson said at the time his mother had diabetes, suffered a stroke and left the police station. When asked what took place during her absence, Richardson responded: "What didn't happen?"

The men are the subject of Ava Duvernay's newest film When They See Us. The Netflix four-part miniseries examines their life and case from their perspective. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker said the purpose of the project is to challenge.

"My goal was to humanize boys and now men who are widely regarded as criminals, and in doing that, to invite the audience to re-interrogate everyone that they define as a criminal.”

Four of the five teens served about seven years in juvenile detention centers, Wise, who was the oldest, was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island where he served 13 years. Donald Trump, then just working in real estate, took out full-page ads in New York newspapers calling for deaths of the teens.

When Matias Reyes, who ironically was in prison with Wise, confessed to the crime (and DNA evidence corroborated his statement) Trump still alleged the five men were guilty. He also called the settlement "ridiculous."

Today, the men say their past experience is with them regularly.

“Life lessons for me is just truth, truth,” McCray says. “I preach to my kids, ‘Just tell the truth. Be true to who you are.’ Honestly, the last time I lied, got me seven and a half years for something I didn’t do. So I’ll always preach that.”

When They See Us will stream on Netflix May 31

caution-tape-1516411659
Getty Images

Car Reported Stolen In Case Of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Found In Texas Parking Lot

Authorities in Texas have located the car reported stolen by the stepfather of 4-year-old Maleah Davis who has been missing since last week. The gray Nissan Altima was discovered by a taxi driver in the parking lot of a Houston suburb Thursday (May 9).

The car was unlocked with no noticeable damage, according to the Associated Press. Maleah’s stepfather, Darion Vence, claims that she was kidnapped by two men in a pickup truck. However, Houston police say Vence’s story has changed several times and that they are now unable to get in contact with him. He is currently a “person of interest” in the case.

Vence told authorities that he was approached by unidentified men after he pulled over to fix a flat tire while on his way to pick up Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from the airport last Friday (May 3). He maintained that the men knocked him unconscious and abducted him and the children. He went on to say that the men eventually let him and his son go free but disappeared with Maleah. Vence reported Maleah missing a day later.

Bowens, who was at the scene when the missing vehicle was discovered, was seen on her hands and knees and in tears. “Where is my baby?” she was heard saying.

Last summer, Maleah and her two brothers were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after Maleah suffered a head injury that led to multiple brain surgeries. The children's relatives were caring for them before they were returned to their parents in February, although CPS continued to monitor the children. Bowens has denied allegations that Maleah was being physically abuses.

The remaining children have since been removed from the custody of Bowens and Vence who are banned from contacting them.

 

rkelly-walking-into-court-room
Nuccio DiNuzzo

R. Kelly Hands Over A $62,000 In Owed Child Support

R. Kelly's attorney's paid Andrea Kelly, the singer's ex-wife $62,000, in back child support to bring his payments up to date.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the payment took place Wednesday (May 8) during a court hearing in the city, which follows Kelly's brief imprisonment. The Grammy-award winning entertainer was jailed after being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse stemming from three girls and one woman. Kelly pled not guilty to the charges and with the help of a fan, was bailed out of prison.

Another judge allowed another lawsuit from one of the four victims to proceed. Kelly's legal team said the singer never responded to being served because he cannot read. The victim identified as "H.W.,” alleges that she began a sexual relationship with the singer-songwriter when she was 16 years old. The amount of the lawsuit is unknown at the time.

Kelly's public downfall and legal woes began at the top of the year when Lifetime ran a six-part docuseries entitled Surviving R. Kelly. Directed by former Vibe writer dream hampton, the series outlines Kelly's 20 years musical career as well as his time as a sexual predator, including his marriage to a teenage Aaliyah.

police squad car
Getty Images

California Cop Filmed Body Slamming Woman During Traffic Stop

A Northern California police officer was recently filmed body slamming a woman during a traffic stop but the department is so far denying excessive force.

The Rio Vista Police Department is preparing to release body cam footage of a violent interaction that started with 25-year-old Mea Thomas being pulled over and detained for driving on suspended registration, police say.

Thomas called her mother, Deshaunna Payne, after she was pulled over and authorities attempted to tow her car.

“A lot of the officers here are familiar with me,”  Payne explained to ABC 10 News. “Whenever my kids get pulled over, I come. I want to know what’s going on...I want to see everything.”

Thomas’ sister, Cherish, and her mother questioned the officers who threatened to arrest them if they didn't return to their vehicle. When the women continued to ask questions, one of the cops body slammed Cherish, 31, and arrested her. Payne, 47, recorded the incident before she was also arrested.

“I would like to know what was his problem with two women asking questions that you were so violent," Payne said. "That you felt you needed to be physical. You needed to slam her to the ground. That just didn’t make no sense to me."

Rio Vista is around 40 miles east of Vallejo, California where a young man was fatally shot by a police officer while sleeping in his car in February.

According to Rio Vista Police Chief Dan Dailey, Cherish “continued to resist and refused to comply” before the officer “tackled her to the ground in order to gain control of her while his partner stepped in” to arrest Payne.

The department has opened an internal investigation as part of standard procedure.

Watch footage of the incident below.

