Chance The Rapper Asks For Help Finding His Aunt A New Kidney

"We have exhausted all options and have been waitlisted for years."

Chance the Rapper hit up Twitter on Thursday (May 23) to ask fans for help with finding his aunt a new kidney.

"I really need help," Chano tweeted. While he didn't elaborate on his aunt's medical condition or status, he insisted that she needed a new organ immediately. "My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been waitlisted for years."

Several minutes later, the "Groceries" artist responded to questions concerning her blood type. "I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this," he continued. "Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find you're a match."

In just one hour, Chance's tweet has already garnered more than one four thousand likes and thousands of retweets on Twitter. Hopefully, his aunt will be able to find a kidney soon.

See Chance the Rapper's cry for help below.

