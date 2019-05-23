Chance The Rapper Asks For Help Finding His Aunt A New Kidney
Chance the Rapper hit up Twitter on Thursday (May 23) to ask fans for help with finding his aunt a new kidney.
"I really need help," Chano tweeted. While he didn't elaborate on his aunt's medical condition or status, he insisted that she needed a new organ immediately. "My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been waitlisted for years."
Several minutes later, the "Groceries" artist responded to questions concerning her blood type. "I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this," he continued. "Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find you're a match."
In just one hour, Chance's tweet has already garnered more than one four thousand likes and thousands of retweets on Twitter. Hopefully, his aunt will be able to find a kidney soon.
See Chance the Rapper's cry for help below.
I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God.
— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019