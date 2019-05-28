2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
Ser Baffo

Chris Brown Accused Of "Disrespect" In French Rape Case

May 28, 2019 - 6:54 pm by VIBE Staff

A French lawyer who represented a woman who filed a rape complaint against Chris Brown earlier this year is accusing the singer of being disrespectful after he failed to show up in court on Tuesday (May 28), the Associated Press reports.

The lawyer filed a complaint on May 28, stating that the singer "has thumbed his nose at and shown disrespect for the French legal system"  after he did not attend a formal confrontation with the alleged victim.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested in Paris in Jan. 2019 for alleged rape. The woman alleged Brown and several of his friends raped her at the French captial's Mandarin Oriental Hotel. He was later released from custody without charges pending an investigation in the woman's allegations.

Brown adamantly denied the allegations at the time. "I wanna make it perfectly clear....... This is false and a whole lot of cap!" Brown wrote on Instagram. "For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!"

Brown's lawyer, Gloria Allred said the singer was not legally obligated to attend the court meeting and his "failure to appear today is very unfair to my client, but I assure him that my client will not be deterred from seeking justice."

In This Story:

Popular

Iggy Azalea Planning To Press Charges For Leaked Topless ‘GQ’ Portraits

From the Web

More on Vibe

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta
Dia Dupasil

Megan Thee Stallion Covers Funeral Costs For Slain Fan

Sad news struck Megan Thee Stallion's fan base this week. After fans alerted Megan that one of her supporters was killed in an incident following her recent club appearance, the Houston native offered to cover the slain victim's funeral costs.

The situation reportedly played out on Twitter during the Memorial Day weekend. A user with the Twitter handle, @GinaWitDaNina informed Meg that her cousin was a huge fan of hers and was killed after he attended one of her concerts.

Without hesitation, the rapper responded with her sincerest condolences. "I'm so sorry to hear that. His energy was amazing when we met," Megan replied under a photo of her with the victim.

Shortly after her reply, it was revealed that Meg Thee Stallion donated $1200 to the fan's GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral costs. She also offered to send more money if needed.

That gesture was definitely kind. Check out Megan's sweet gesture on social media below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: We all have that one person we would love to see in concert, in person, or at an appearance. For a young man named Cyril Briscoe, that person for him was #MegTheeStallion. _____________________________________ According to his cousin, Cyril went to the club to see Meg over the weekend, and was unfortunately killed after he experienced that moment. His cousin tweeted, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion and was killed last night after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this”. _____________________________________ Luckily for the cousin, Meg did see the tweet. Megan responded to the tweet with condolences, and made sure to mention how great Cyril’s energy was. “I’m so sorry for your loss,” she said. “His energy was amazing when we met.” _____________________________________ Megan apparently proceeded to—read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Continue Reading
Mala Luna Music Festival 2018
Getty Image

Tyler, The Creator Tops The Billboard 200 Chart For The First Time

Tyler, The Creator has his first No. 1 album with IGOR. The Odd Future leader, who released his fifth studio-album on May 17, is celebrating his first chart-topping album.

According to reports from Forbes and The New York Times, IGOR bested albums such as DJ Khaled's star-studded Father Of Asahd for the top spot. The LP reportedly moved 165,000 equivalent units, and saw 122.9 million song streams.

"IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU," the Grammy-nominated artist wrote on Twitter upon hearing the news. He is reportedly the first hip-hop artist to reach No. 1 with an album he produced and arranged alone– no co-producers are credited.

"Honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it," he continued on Twitter. "Alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off."

Per Forbes, with each album, Tyler has gotten closer and closer to the top spot. "He’s reached toward the top every two years, with 2013’s Wolf lifting to No. 3, 2015’s Cherry Bomb placing at No. 4, and 2017’s Flower Boy missing the mark by one rung," they report. Flower Boy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Lana Del Rey, who he congratulated at the time.

IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/uuOmglSNko

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 27, 2019

honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 27, 2019

alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 27, 2019

Continue Reading
miley-cyrus-rehashes-cardi-b-nicki-minaj-feud-new-song-1558960830
Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Rehashes Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Feud On New Song

After taking a break, Miley Cyrus is reentering the hip-hop genre. The singer recently stopped by BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in England on Saturday (May 25), where she debuted three new songs, entitled "Cattitude," "Dream," and "Mother's Daughter." The first musical drop seems to be gathering the most attention. On "Cattitude," Miley decides to rap about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's infamous rap beef.

"I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," Miley raps. The line may seem simple, but considering Nicki and Cardi's previous feud, it holds a lot of weight. As you may know, Nicki and Cardi feuded for much of 2018. The two infamously came to blows at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City on Sept. 2018.

While the lyric appears to be a little shady, it's possible that it wasn't Miley's intention. She also referenced the past drama between pop stars, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato ("I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi"). She even threw a jab at her Disney alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

As previously reported, Miley announced earlier this year that she was working with a number of hip-hop artists including Mike Will Made-It. Cyrus previously received backlash for seemingly criticizing the genre while she was promoting a country-pop album.

It's unclear when Miley's new songs will appear on streaming platforms.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

17h ago

'When They See Us' Actor Joshua Jackson Talks White America's Blindspots

News

1d ago

DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation

News

1d ago

How African-Americans Created The Rich Traditions Of Memorial Day