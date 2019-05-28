Chris Brown Accused Of "Disrespect" In French Rape Case

A French lawyer who represented a woman who filed a rape complaint against Chris Brown earlier this year is accusing the singer of being disrespectful after he failed to show up in court on Tuesday (May 28), the Associated Press reports.

The lawyer filed a complaint on May 28, stating that the singer "has thumbed his nose at and shown disrespect for the French legal system" after he did not attend a formal confrontation with the alleged victim.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested in Paris in Jan. 2019 for alleged rape. The woman alleged Brown and several of his friends raped her at the French captial's Mandarin Oriental Hotel. He was later released from custody without charges pending an investigation in the woman's allegations.

Brown adamantly denied the allegations at the time. "I wanna make it perfectly clear....... This is false and a whole lot of cap!" Brown wrote on Instagram. "For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!"

Brown's lawyer, Gloria Allred said the singer was not legally obligated to attend the court meeting and his "failure to appear today is very unfair to my client, but I assure him that my client will not be deterred from seeking justice."