Drake, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R. And More Will Appear On Chris Brown's Album

Chris Brown is readying fans for his forthcoming album, Indigo. The Virginia native released the shortlist of features his listeners should be ready to hear on the LP, and it's stacked with chart-toppers and hitmakers.

On his Instagram Stories Wednesday (May 1), Brown wrote that the album is sounding "fire" with a flame emoji, and wrote some of the artists involved with the project.

Get ready to hear features from Drake, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Tank, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Lil Jon, Sage The Gemini, Juicy J and Juvenile. In a separate post, the R&B superstar wrote that Lil Wayne, Gunna and Joyner Lucas would also be featured on the album.

Indigo will be Brown's first full-length album since the double-disc effort, Heartbreak On A Full Moon. In late-April, Brown said that he would be going on tour with Nicki Minaj over the summer, so his fans should be ready for him to perform new work in addition to his classics.

Brown hasn't announced a release date for Indigo just yet, so keep it locked to VIBE for developments on that.