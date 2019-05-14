Flow, a New Orleans rapper formerly signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (May 14) for double murder, NOLA.com reports.

Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Flow to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of second-degree murder charges. He was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 40 years for obstruction of justice, and 30 years for conspiracy to obstruct justice. The sentencing arrived nearly one month after a jury convicted him in a 11-1 verdict on April 8, after deliberating for nearly 2 hours.

Flow was convicted of killing brothers, Kendrick, 22, and Kendred Bishop, 18 on May 25, 2015 in New Orleans. The victims were reportedly found in their black Kia with gunshot wounds. Prosecutors said that Flow killed the Bishop's because he thought they stole $8,000 and two guns from his girlfriend’s car a week earlier, according to NOLA.com.

Flow – whose real name is Widner Degruy – attempted to place the blame on his accomplice, Jonathan Evans and his cousin, but Evans struck a deal with law enforcement and testified against Flow. Evans was reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the double murder. In addition to Evans' testimony, investigators found Degruy's cell phone at the scene of the crime.

Ahead of his trial, Degruy reportedly pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the case. He confessed to the jury that he lied to police when he denied knowing about the Bishops' murders.

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova read a statement on behalf of the victims’ mother, Sherry Strauss. "In the beginning, I hated you," the statement read. "I considered you a monster. Today, I no longer hate you. I feel sorry for you."

Flow was signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2012, and made his first appearance on wax with Lil Wayne on the single, "Inkredible (Remix)," which was featured on the 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait.