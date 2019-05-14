Chris Brown Debuts Cover Art, Release Date For ‘Indigo’ Album
Indigo is coming.
Chris Brown unveiled the front and back cover art and tentative release date for his upcoming ninth studio album via social media Tuesday (May 14). The album is chocked full of guest appearances including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., G-Eazy, Sage the Gemini, Lil Jon, Juvenile and more.
The forthcoming release, which features double covers, is scheduled to debut on June 21. The drop date could be pushed back to June 28, pending “possible delays,” Brown explained.
FRONT AND BACK OF THE OFFICIAL “INDIGO” album double covers June 21st but with any possible delays JUNE 28th. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8e4QpNZXo
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 14, 2019
The extraterrestrial illustrations were done by Barcelona-born muralist Saturno and Chicago-bred digital artist, Jeff Cole.
The “Wobble Up” singer jokingly likened his album to Avengers: Endgame with a photo recreation of the film’s poster that features him as the main character. “I have acquired all the infinity stones,” Brown wrote.
Check out the Avengers-inspired artwork below.
