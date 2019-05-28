christopher-jackson-ava-duvernay-when-they-see-us-premiere christopher-jackson-ava-duvernay-when-they-see-us-premiere
'When They See Us' Actor Christopher Jackson Talks Prison Abolition

May 28, 2019 - 4:48 pm by Shenequa Golding

For Christopher Jackson, his role in Ava DuVernay's upcoming Netflix original series When They See Us hits close to home.

The Academy-Award nominated director takes viewers back to New York City 1989 in which five boys--Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were accused of the beating and rape of a 28-year-old white woman, Trisha Meili. The teens, later known as the Central Park 5, would endure a callous smear campaign from several New York newspapers and Donald Trump who took out full-page editorials calling for the teen's execution.

Jackson, who plays attorney Peter Rivera, tasked with proving the boy's innocence, knows the prison system up close. During a junket interview at New York's Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the 43-year-old actor revealed his father was in and out of prison throughout his childhood. Yet it was only after this project that he began to learn about an initiative hoping to eradicate all correctional facilities.

"The prison abolitionists movement is something I just started to scratch the surface of," Jackson said. He revealed he'd read the New York Times feature on Ruth Wilson Gilmore, a renowned prison abolitionist, and prior to filming When They See Us, couldn't quite wrap his mind around the idea of no more prisons.

"It is so much easier for us to execute our vengeance, say goodbye and move on with our lives," Jackson said. "It's the convenient functionality of that institution."

With a little less than two minutes to spare during our junket sitdown, Jackson explains why it's easier to cast aside those who commit crimes then it is to help people prior to the transgression.

When They See Us will stream on Netflix May 31.

'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Speaks On Jason Mitchell Allegations

Lena Waithe is breaking her silence in regards to the sexual harassment allegations brought against actor Jason Mitchell. Waithe, who is the creator of the popular television series, The Chi, and the series' showrunner, Ayanna Floyd, released their statements regarding the matter on Tuesday (May 28).

A source close to Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter that she was only made aware of Mitchell’s alleged harassment only after the first season of The Chi wrapped. In Waithe's statement to THR, she focuses on one of Mitchell's alleged victims, Tiffany Boone.  "I think Tiffany is a wonderful actress and an extremely brave woman. I wish her nothing but success in the future. I look forward to getting back to work on season three," she said.

Ayanna Floyd seemingly challenged Waithe's account, stating "when I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it."

Floyd continued: “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level."

As previously reported, Jason Mitchell is accused of harassing more than one of his co-stars on The Chi, including Boone. He has reportedly been terminated from the show as well as two upcoming projects he was set to star in. He was also dropped from his management company.

In the wake of the Me Too movement, Waithe previously told THR: "I’ve been very involved in Time’s Up and that movement, and for season two, we’re making sure that women feel safe [I]f you want to play that game and be disrespectful or misbehave on set with an actress or anyone, I’ll happily call Showtime and say, ‘This person has to go,’ and you will get shot up and it’ll be a wonderful finale."

John-Boyega-Shes-Gotta-Have-It-Black-British-Episode
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

John Boyega Calls 'She's Gotta Have It' "Trash" After Scene Slamming British Black Actors

Netflix series She's Gotta Have It has stirred the pot in the past, from its portrayal of black millennials to wacky head-scratching scenes (remember the exploding butt shots?) But a recent episode from season two has left black British and African fans confused over portrayals of their people. It's also left one actor deeming the Spike Lee series as "trash."

In the episode "#SuperFunkyCaliFragiSexy," Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) has a chat with a character by the name of Olumide "Olu" Owoye (played by Hamilton start Michael Luwoye) about the relationship between American black actors and black British actors. The two have very polarizing arguments as Darling claims black Brits have Stockholm Syndrome and Olu says his people are more disconnected from slavery than African-Americans which is a good thing for their acting skills.

"You London blokes need to fall back and fall [...] from taking all of our roles. Like we have dope, trained and qualified black actors right here in the States. And at the end of the day, black Brits just come cheaper," Darling says.

Olu's response appears to be just as bad and said with a shaky accent.

"I somewhat agree. But black British actors are better suited than black American actors for stateside roles they don't carry the burden of f**ked up black American history...of lynching, Jim Crow, all that. Black Brits are free of the psychological burden and therefore can really delve into black American s**t."

It gets worse as the characters try to thinkpiece each other to death before they decided to tussle in the sheets. It's hard to decide if the characters are playing the worst version of themselves at the moment or if this is just the frame of mind of Darling and Owoye.

Either way, the dialogue and Darling's blatant mispronunciation of popular actors like David Oyelowo and John Boyega rubbed a good amount of fans the wrong way.

can someone please explain what I’m the black british fuck is happening in this dialogue please? #ShesGottaHaveIt2 pic.twitter.com/DnW3G8mm6I

— mi (@helloalegria) May 26, 2019

The scene caused enough controversy on Twitter that it caught the attention of black British actor, John Boyega from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Boyega called the scene "trash," a sentiment that was echoed by many of his followers. News reporter for Buzzfeed UK, Ade Onibada, also offered her two cents on the episode, although referred to a different scene, calling it "childish" and saying that it didn't "sit right" with her.

Trash. https://t.co/5jKgiB6YCH

— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2019

Can't lie, the deliberate mispronunciation of their names doesn't sit right with me. Not only childish but I think of the cultural emphasis we place on names and the known conversation of African names being butchered in certain spaces...so why are we doing this to each other? pic.twitter.com/kkdh3bjtMn

— Ade Onibada (@SincerelyAde) May 28, 2019

Boyega also condemned critics who stated he should talk to Lee instead of bashing the show on social media. The episode was written by Barry Michael Cooper, best known for his work on New Jack City, Above The Rim and Sugar Hill. Boyega also called out specific details around Olu's character who sported Ghanian kente cloth in place of Ankara in the form of retweets.

The dialogue has expanded on social media but Lee hasn't responded to Boyega's criticisms just yet.

See more comments about the episode below.

Agreed. https://t.co/yAqD1NLpTV

— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2019

I’m not even offended by the scene in She’s Gotta Have It because no matter what Spike Lee and his writers think, Black Brits are flourishing at the moment and nothing can stand in our way.

— Koby Adom (@DirectedByKoby) May 28, 2019

nola darling is one of the most insufferable characters ever. but yes, i will still be watching s2 of she’s gotta have it bc i hate the show and i hate myself

— mich (@blkgirlemoji) May 24, 2019

Is She’s Gotta have it a show about Hoteps? pic.twitter.com/PvZm0wHTJp

— Doug Judy🇺🇬 (@SonnyD270) May 28, 2019

She’s Gotta Have It was just all over the place...I honestly watch it bc Dewanda Wise is soooo stunning...the Puerto Rico episode was my fave and had most potential thanks to MARS monologue...I really want to love it but...🥴

— Faith Green (@faithrgreen) May 28, 2019

One last annoying thing about She's Gotta Have It x Black British dragging: Malcolm X came to Smethwick, West Midlands to connect with Black UK ppl in 1965 cos he recognised the racism we went through. But Spike Lee in 2019 wants to drag us smh.

— JJ Bola (@JJ_Bola) May 27, 2019

Unpopular opinion:"She's gotta have it" is so fucking CRINGE 🤮🤚🏾

— ONENI HUYU (@kahvinya) May 28, 2019

joshua-jackson-cast-members
Dimitrios Kambouris

'When They See Us' Actor Joshua Jackson Talks White America's Blind Spots

In April 1989, five black and brown boys were accused of viciously beating and raping a 28-year-old white woman in New York City's Central Park. The teens — Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — would later be known as the Central Park 5 or the "wolf pack" who callously attacked the victim and left her for dead.

All five boys maintained their innocence, however, with little resources and coerced videotape confessions by the police, they were tried and convicted, spending about seven years in juvenile prison. Korey Wise, who was 16 at the time and the oldest of the group, was sent to Rikers Island where he spent 14 ferocious years enduring countless physical attacks. He often spent time in solitary confinement just for safety.

Wise had a chance encounter with Matias Reyes, the real attacker in prison, which resulted in the group's 2002 acquittal, and later a $40 million settlement from the city.  Now, Ava DuVerny is bringing the story back to the forefront, this time from a new perspective: theirs. In the Netflix original four-part series, When They See Us, DuVernay chronicles their lives as teens all the way to adulthood, how the arrests and case affected them and their families, and the media and justice system's lust to convict five black and brown boys by any means.

Joshua Jackson, who plays attorney Mickey Joseph, along with co-stars Christopher Jackson and Blair Underwood were on hand to discuss the film's weighty issues. Sitting inside New York's Mandarin Oriental Hotel, directly (and ironically) across from Trump Towers (Donald Trump took out full-page editorials in four New York papers calling for the boy's execution) the 39-year-old spoke candidly about how easy it is for white America to not know.

"It is so easy to be blind as a white man, white person, inside of this society, to the constant drumbeat of oppression against [black] skin," Jackson said.

The actor, most recently known for his role in Showtime's The Affair, said as a white adolescent later an adult he was afforded a grace young black boys and men aren't given. "I remember the shift of being a suspect young man to 'I'm in my twenties now and I can pass by a bunch of cops and they can give me the head nod and smile, and that's new,' and then frankly success and fame changes that as well."

VIBE spoke with Jackson about the film and he candidly admitted the privileges white America has that he's now more aware of.

