Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Getty Images

Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album 'Beauty Marks'

May 10, 2019 - 9:04 am by VIBE

Ciara is back! The singer dropped her new project, Beauty Marks on Friday (May 10). The album is Cici's first studio release in three years.

The album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tekno, and Macklemore. It also includes the pre-released tracks, "Level Up," "Dose," and "Thinkin Bout You."

Beauty Marks serves as a follow up to 2015's Jackie. It is also the first album to be released under Ciara's own record label of the same name. "Beauty Marks marks a special chapter in my career," Ciara explained told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. "Two years ago I got the chance to create my own entertainment company … and also my own record label...and my management company, so its all things encompassing me within my business world and...it's been an incredible journey."

To bring in the new music, Ciara and her daughter Sienna recorded an adorable video of them celebrating. Check out the cute announcement and be sure to listen to Ciara's new album, Beauty Marks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aghhhh! We’re So Excited! #BEAUTYMARKS Now Available! ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Geto Boys - The Growlers 6 Festival - Day 2
Getty Images

Geto Boys Announce Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwhick Bill’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis has prompted the Geto Boys to embark on a farewell tour, the legendary hip-hop group announced Wednesday (May 8).

“Because of the seriousness of Bill’s prognosis, the Geto Boys have decided to do just a handful of shows at the end of this month in order for fans to be able to see the group together one last time,” reads a statement on the group's website.

Last week, Bill revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February after it originally went undetected by doctors. As he explained in an interview with TMZ, doctors initially told him that the mass on his pancreas was benign. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, Bill is working on three albums, a book, and a documentary so he can leave a legacy of new content for his children.

A Geto Boys tour was already in the works before Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Due to his health predicament the group, consisting of Scarface, Bill and Willie D, decided on a small concert series dubbed, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye."

The group has so far revealed only four dates, with more to be announced in the coming days. A portion of the tour proceeds will go to support pancreatic cancer awareness.

See the tour dates below:

May 24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot- May 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre May 29 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre May 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

50-cent-calls-out-jackie-long-over-alleged-loan-1557450991
Getty Images

50 Cent Calls Out Jackie Long Over Alleged Loan

50 Cent is back at it again. Fif hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 9) to call out ATL actor Jackie Long, claiming he owes him money.

It all started when 50 posted a photo of Long on Instagram, looking to collect on Long's alleged debt. "This punk a** n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool," Fif wrote.

Long quickly caught wind of 50's trolling tactics and hit back with a similar post on his Instagram account, except he claimed 50 was the one who owed money. "N***a I gave you $250k you bitch about what n***a?" He wrote in response.

"Jackie interest Jackie you gotta pay me, puff was gonna kill you fool. I saved your life," 50 Cent in a rebuttal post.

It's unclear what loan they are referring to or how much the debt is. Nevertheless, this whole situation seems a lot like 50's other money drama with Teairra Mari. The singer owes 50 more than $100,000 after she lost a revenge porn lawsuit against the rapper.

Check out all the drama below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Wayment!! Let me find out #JackieLong is the next person on #50Cent’s list 😩 (📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JackieLong said he ain’t backing down from #50Cent!! (view earlier post)—(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TSRClapbackSeason: Whew! #50Cent responds to #RayJ 😩 See previous post! 👀👀(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Allen Berezovsky

Nipsey Hussle's Flagship Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors

Nipsey Hussle's flagship Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles has reportedly closed its doors temporarily. The company announced that it will no longer run as a brick and mortar business on social media on May 6.

"Thank you to everyone who's placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means a lot to our team and family," the announcement reads.

Although the company will not function as a brick and mortar for the time being, it's online business will continue as normal. "We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support."

Following Nipsey's death on Mar. 31, Marathon Clothing received an influx in sales. In fact, most of the company's merch sold out within the week.

The announcement comes shortly after Nip's family and his team decided to shut down the memorial that was located outside of the store after bootleggers attempted to profit off of the tragedy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on May 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

It is unclear when the Marathon flagship will reopen its doors at this time.

