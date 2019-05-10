Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album 'Beauty Marks'

Ciara is back! The singer dropped her new project, Beauty Marks on Friday (May 10). The album is Cici's first studio release in three years.

The album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tekno, and Macklemore. It also includes the pre-released tracks, "Level Up," "Dose," and "Thinkin Bout You."

Beauty Marks serves as a follow up to 2015's Jackie. It is also the first album to be released under Ciara's own record label of the same name. "Beauty Marks marks a special chapter in my career," Ciara explained told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. "Two years ago I got the chance to create my own entertainment company … and also my own record label...and my management company, so its all things encompassing me within my business world and...it's been an incredible journey."

To bring in the new music, Ciara and her daughter Sienna recorded an adorable video of them celebrating. Check out the cute announcement and be sure to listen to Ciara's new album, Beauty Marks below.