Ciara Brings Electric Energy To Performance At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The always performance-ready Ciara did not disappoint during her high-energy spot during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The “Dose” singer brought the choreography and the fire we’ve come to expect from a star of her caliber. She performed her new song "Thinkin' Bout You," and her performance– likely influenced and inspired by Janet and Michael Jackson– set the stage ablaze.

Rocking a pinstripe suit and crop top, a high ponytail and leather gloves, Cici strutted through the audience interacting with the crowd, and also showed us her incredible dance moves during a breakdown unlike another. It incorporated breakdancing, popping, twerking and more.

CiCi recently announced that she will indeed be releasing a new album titled Beauty Marks, which will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 project, Jackie.

“I actually started recording a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna so that was really fun; dancing around with my big belly in the studio,” she told ABC News of her forthcoming LP, which drops on May 10. “But I've been working on it for a little while, and it's really coming together, and I can't wait to share it with my fans."

Check out her performance above.