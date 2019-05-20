Ciara Performs On SiriusXM Hits 1 At The SiriusXM Studios In New York
Getty Images

Congrats: Ciara To Study At Harvard Business School

May 20, 2019 - 7:27 pm by J'na Jefferson

Props are in order for Ciara. The singer will reportedly be attending an Ivy League school– Harvard University to be exact– to continue to level up.

According to People, a representative for CiCi confirmed that the superstar will be taking classes at the prestigious Boston college's business school in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. The school's website notes that "admission to Ciara’s specific program is a 'selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities.'"

As we know, attending college is no easy feat, and the "Thinkin' Bout You" singer will reportedly learn to "develop and execute more effective business strategies" as well as “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry."

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for," Ciara wrote on Instagram.
"This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS."

Ciara's latest album, Beauty Marks, dropped earlier this month, and she also recently became a full-blown business woman when she announced her plans to start her own label and company, Beauty Marks Entertainment. BME will reportedly live at the crossroads of entertainment, "where music intersects with Film, Fashion, Technology & Philanthropy."

In This Story:

Popular

Arrest Warrant Issued On Mother Of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Amid Custody Case

From the Web

More on Vibe

Atlanta Special Screening Of "Superfly"
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jason Mitchell Fired From 'The Chi' Over Misconduct Allegations

On Monday (May 20), several networks responsible for hosting shows featuring Jason Mitchell decided to cease working with the New Orleans native due to misconduct claims, Deadline states. The actor was accused of sexual harassment by an actress on The Chi and other notes of issues with Mitchell from other actresses on the series.

On Showtime's The Chi, Tiffany Boone, who plays Mitchell's girlfriend, reportedly filed complaints to Fox 21's producers of sexual misconduct. The Hollywood Reporter notes that a source revealed Boone's fiance, Marque Richardson (Dear White People), also appeared on set on different occasions when Boone was scheduled to film scenes with Mitchell.

For Netflix's Desperados, Mitchell was replaced by New Girl's Lamorne Morris before he began filming. The Hollywood Reporter also notes producers obtained "specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible." Mitchell was also released from his agreement with talent agencies UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

The 32-year-old actor first reached a new plateau of recognition for his role as Eazy-E in 2015's Straight Outta Compton. Since then, he's acted in Superfly, Mudbound, and Detroit.

Details are still scarce on how Mitchell's The Chi character will exit the show's storyline.

Continue Reading
Azealia Banks Performs At The Electric Brixton London
Getty Images

Azealia Banks Appears To Side With Alabama's Abortion Legislation

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Azealia Banks appears to side with Alabama for their controversial legislation on abortion, which prohibits nearly all abortions at any point in a woman's pregnancy.

The "Anna Wintour" artist took to her social media page to write that while she believes abortion is "gruesome," she also feels that it is "evil" to have a late-term abortion.

"I actually see this as a blessing," she wrote regarding Alabama's legislation. "Conservatives could care less about petty racism and more about having control of medical industry $ and endeavors... I’m actually fine to really start limiting abortions in favor of other ways to prevent pregnancy. The problem today is that abortion is being used as a form of contraception rather than a last- resort option for terminating pregnancies."

She continued her caption by writing that stem-cell research is also a dangerous problem, and she is more in-favor of stopping "the deep state black embryo stem cell mars dwelling close Scientology ass liberal robot chicken plan," which is where she "draws the line."

"Abortion is not a right, it’s a luxury provided by modern science," she wrote. In a comment, she continued with "I’m not a Christian quack but everyone is a liiiiiiiitle too strong and Loud about demanding the state off abortions as a right when it is not a right. It is a privilege of modern science just like a sex change surgery or a gastric bypass sleeve."

Musicians such as Rihanna, Diddy, Snoop Dogg and more have reacted unfavorably to the ban.

Just speaking her mind.... #AzealiaBanks #AbortionBan [Reminder - #Cannaramic is live right now! Join the chat!] #SeeCannabisDifferent #LegalizeIt #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead pic.twitter.com/TdH1wWBcN9

— SOHH (@sohh) May 20, 2019

A bit extreme but hmm..... #AzealiaBanks #AbortionBan [Reminder - #Cannaramic is live right now! Join the chat!] #SeeCannabisDifferent #LegalizeIt #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead pic.twitter.com/htke0BwcGd

— SOHH (@sohh) May 20, 2019

Continue Reading
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience
Getty Images

It's Happening: Rihanna Confirms 'R9' Will Be A Reggae Album

Last year, sources close to singer and business mogul Rihanna told Rolling Stone that her ninth studio-album would pay homage to her Caribbean roots. In an interview with T Magazine, the news appears to have been confirmed by the Bajan beauty herself.

Rihanna hinted that the project– which she joked may actually be called R9 thanks to her Navy– will indeed be a Reggae/Dancehall album.

“I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she laughed. “How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?” Elsewhere in the conversation about new music, Rihanna stated that Drake will not be a featured artist on the LP and that she is open to working with Lady Gaga in the future.

Last year, an anonymous producer stated that Rih’s team had “500 records” for R9 “[From] different producers and writers.” Despite the massive number of tracks to choose from, they were able to narrow it down to the lowest double-digit.

“They’re only choosing 10 records,” the producer reportedly said. “They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now.”

While there’s no official word on when her highly-anticipated follow up to ANTI will drop, Rihanna is certainly keeping busy. She recently announced she is working with LVMH on an exclusive fashion house, Fenty, expanding her brand as a beauty and fashion entrepreneur.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

15m ago

Jason Mitchell Fired From 'The Chi' Over Misconduct Allegations

News

12h ago

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Porn Addiction

Music News

1d ago

Arrest Warrant Issued On Mother Of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter