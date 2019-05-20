Congrats: Ciara To Study At Harvard Business School

Props are in order for Ciara. The singer will reportedly be attending an Ivy League school– Harvard University to be exact– to continue to level up.

According to People, a representative for CiCi confirmed that the superstar will be taking classes at the prestigious Boston college's business school in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. The school's website notes that "admission to Ciara’s specific program is a 'selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities.'"

As we know, attending college is no easy feat, and the "Thinkin' Bout You" singer will reportedly learn to "develop and execute more effective business strategies" as well as “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry."

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for," Ciara wrote on Instagram.

"This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS."

Ciara's latest album, Beauty Marks, dropped earlier this month, and she also recently became a full-blown business woman when she announced her plans to start her own label and company, Beauty Marks Entertainment. BME will reportedly live at the crossroads of entertainment, "where music intersects with Film, Fashion, Technology & Philanthropy."