City Girls "Act Up" On Spring Break With Lil Yachty
The City Girls have taken over spring break in the streets of Miami in their latest video for hit single “Act Up.” The track has spawned the ubiquitous #ActUpChallenge on Instagram and the rest of social media.
The video shows glimpses of Yung Miami partying it up through the blocks of South Beach, and interludes of people doing the challenge on the internet. Lil Yachty, who recently revealed that he wrote “Act Up” with the exception of JT’s verse at the end, also makes a cameo in the video serving as a Spring Break television host.
While Yung Miami is currently holding things down for the City Girls, fans are awaiting JT’s release from federal prison. Recently, news reports surfaced stating that JT was denied an early release, but the judge referred her case to the Bureau of Prisons to make a decision. Until then, the #FreeJT movement continues to inundate Instagram posts and status updates.
In the meantime, watch the video for “Act Up” above.