City Girls' JT Denied Early Prison Release

The rap duo, City Girls skyrocketed to fame in the summer of 2018, but their success was slightly hindered when one half of the group, JT, went to prison. The 27-year-old was sentenced to two years in a Tallahassee prison on felony fraud charges. JT and her legal team filed a request to have her released early with only nine months left of her sentence, but it was unfortunately denied, The Blast reports.

In her attempt to get an early release, JT – whose real name is Jatavia Johnson – disclosed the amount of good behavior time she had racked up, which amounted to 108 days. By July 12, 2019, she will have completed "15.6 months (12 months plus 3.6 months earned good time credit), thereby leaving 8.4 months of her sentence to be served."

Her attorney also attempted to persuade the judge by referencing her celebrity status. "[JT] is one of two girls that make up the rap duo City Girls. Beginning around her change of plea City Girls became a force in the music industry," the statement from JT's attorney reads. "They have grown an intense fan base and have developed relationships with the elite of the elite. It is without hesitation that I can proffer that you will never hear from this Defendant regarding any type of crime, much less an economic one. Granting this recommendation will allow the Defendant to get back to the studio where she belongs."

Although the judge denied the request, he explained that he referred her case to the Bureau of Prisons. So there may be a change – albeit small – that JT could still be released ahead of her scheduled release date.