Common Details 2002 Breakup From Eyrkah Badu: "It Was Hard To Eat"

Common has been very generous with information about his personal life. In a new interview with People, the rapper opened up about his split from Erykah Badu in 2002 and the toll it took on him mentally and physically.

The couple reportedly dated for a couple of years in the early 2000s before calling it quits in 2002. According to Common, the split was really tough for him to handle. "With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you’re just open and floating," he explained. "When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat. It wasn’t her fault, the relationship just didn’t go forward."

That might have been his first heartbreak, but it surely wasn't his last. The Chicago native said his next breakup was just as painful. "I was in another breakup after that that was heavy," he continued. "That one honestly is what sent me to therapy."

Fortunately, Common said he isn't jaded and is "open to a relationship" in the future. "I know how to communicate like an adult now," he added. "I want to be the best partner I can be."

Common's latest comments come shortly after the actor stopped by The Breakfast Club on May 9, where he revealed that he has been going to therapy to work through issues associated with love addiction. "The pattern I found myself in—and my therapist broke it down—was the feeling of being in love and that honeymoon period," he said. "I was addicted to that feeling."