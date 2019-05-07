Common Reveals He Was Molested As A Child In New Memoir

Common released his new memoir Let Love Have the Last Word on Tuesday (May 7). In the new book, Common revealed he was molested as a child.

The rapper claimed he was abused by a relative of his godmother around the age of nine or 10. He refers to his abuser as "Brandon" in the book. "At some point I felt Brandon’s hand on me," he wrote. "I pushed him away. I don’t remember saying a whole lot besides ‘No, no, no.'"

Following the incident, Common noted he suppressed the childhood trauma due to the "deep and sudden shame." He only started to address his pain after consulting after acting in a scene with Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. He later sought out a therapist to work through his memories.

"I just pushed the whole thing out of my head," he continued. "Maybe it’s a matter of survival—Even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I’m writing, I’m still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist."

Common said that he shared his experience with readers and fans because "I want to be a person who helps break cycles of violence. This is love in action and I intend to practice it."

Let Love Have the Last Word is now available.