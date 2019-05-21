Social Media Mistakes Congresswoman For Madea At Commencement Ceremony
If Tyler Perry wanted to revamp his Madea franchise, social media users might have given him some inspiration.
Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was one of the honoraries at Capital University Law School's Commencement ceremony on Sunday (May 19). As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Ohio native serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, including Housing and Insurance, and Oversight and Investigations. In addition to helping rebuild her city, she's also helped expand STEM education to Ohio public schools.
Yet, despite all of her accolades, she was jokingly confused for Tyler Perry's Madea character on social media.
Receiving an honorary @CapitalLaw degree. Another lawyer is in the Beatty family! pic.twitter.com/R5M54dzbQc
— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 19, 2019
It also didn't stop fans from creating ideas for Perry's next film. The moment was so hilarious, it became a trending topic on Monday (May 20).
https://twitter.com/OnyxScholar21/status/1130612825959702529
https://twitter.com/Tyren4President/status/1130584334539329537
Ironically enough, Perry is casting for a new project in Atlanta. The details are pretty scarce but his studio has requested "fresh faces" only. They also noted that they're working on a television series and a film.
Either way, it looks like Congresswoman Beatty isn't bothered by the jokes.