Social Media Mistakes Congresswoman For Madea At Commencement Ceremony

If Tyler Perry wanted to revamp his Madea franchise, social media users might have given him some inspiration.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was one of the honoraries at Capital University Law School's Commencement ceremony on Sunday (May 19). As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Ohio native serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, including Housing and Insurance, and Oversight and Investigations. In addition to helping rebuild her city, she's also helped expand STEM education to Ohio public schools.

Yet, despite all of her accolades, she was jokingly confused for Tyler Perry's Madea character on social media.

Receiving an honorary @CapitalLaw degree. Another lawyer is in the Beatty family! pic.twitter.com/R5M54dzbQc — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 19, 2019

Excited to deliver the commencement for @CapitalLaw’s Class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/mc8XjiR4sN — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 19, 2019

Is this another Tyler Perry movie lol — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) May 20, 2019

It also didn't stop fans from creating ideas for Perry's next film. The moment was so hilarious, it became a trending topic on Monday (May 20).

https://twitter.com/OnyxScholar21/status/1130612825959702529

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Law School: https://t.co/6rCHLcN0Y1 — Saraah ♤ (@BrownSugaSaraah) May 21, 2019

https://twitter.com/Tyren4President/status/1130584334539329537

For the hottest second I was so mad at Tyler Perry https://t.co/KtqRXBXWCA — i watch GOT now (@SimSim_124) May 20, 2019

I seen Madea trending and instantly thought Tyler Perry signed a deal with Netflix or something to create more Madea movies, whole time it’s somebody granny graduating that look like Madea. pic.twitter.com/mNPuF05UVY — hood baby (@ronthacreator) May 20, 2019

Thought Tyler Perry had changed his mind and decided to keep Madea alive then see why it trending pic.twitter.com/ujZlqFfB6r — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 20, 2019

“Madea Graduates Again” — Simply Jay (@j_burgundy) May 21, 2019

Ironically enough, Perry is casting for a new project in Atlanta. The details are pretty scarce but his studio has requested "fresh faces" only. They also noted that they're working on a television series and a film.

Either way, it looks like Congresswoman Beatty isn't bothered by the jokes.