nypd-cop-car
Stephen Sisler

Cop Fired For Hiring Hitman To Kill Her Husband And Boyfriend's Kid

May 20, 2019 - 5:18 pm by Shenequa Golding

A New York police officer has been suspended without pay and charged with use of interstate commerce for murder for hire.

The cop in question, Valerie Cincinelli, reportedly asked her boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and his own daughter. Instead, the boyfriend told the FBI about her plans.

The New York Times reports, Cincinelli was a cop for 12 years and worked in the domestic violence unit of the 106th precinct. She and her soon-to-be ex, Isaiah Carvalho Jr., were married for four years. However, in January, Carvalho filed for divorce which led to a custody battle, that seemingly came to halt months prior to their case going to court.

What 32-year-old Carvalho didn't know was by February, his estranged wife had been plotting to kill him and her boyfriend's school-age daughter.

The botched murder-for-hire plot was supposed to look like Carvalho's death was caused by a robbery gone awry, and the girl's death look like an accident after suggesting the killer run over her with a car near her school.

On Feb, 18, Cincinelli withdrew $7,000. That same day, her boyfriend withdrew $6,935 in gold coins. The two discussed the plot extensively and according to reports Cincinelli used social media to track the child. On May 13, Cincinelli met with her boyfriend to discuss the two potential murders unaware that he was wearing a wire.

“It’s your worst nightmare scenario,” said Matthew Weiss, Mr. Carvalho’s lawyer.

Local cops reportedly went to great lengths to convince Cincinelli the murders took place and appeared at her home to inform her they were investing it. Immediately afterward, she texted her boyfriend to ensure their alibis were aligned and instructed him to delete the thread.

Later that day she was taken into police custody and charged.

In This Story:

Popular

Arrest Warrant Issued On Mother Of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Amid Custody Case

From the Web

More on Vibe

robert-f-smith-morehouse-college-student-loan-debt
Getty Images

Billionaire Robert F. Smith Will Pay Off Morehouse Class Of 2019's Student Loans

Billionaire Robert F. Smith has earned one of Morehouse's biggest cheers after the commencement speaker announced he'd pay off the student loans for the entire graduating Class of 2019.

"This is my class,” he said, “and I know my class will pay this forward.”

Dang! There are a lot of happy graduates at Morehouse College today.

Commencement Speaker Robert F. Smith is establishing a grant to pay off the Class of 2019's student loans. #SundayThoughts #sundaymorning pic.twitter.com/kupvjyhT9Y

— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 19, 2019

The 56-year-old philanthropist and technology investor made the surprise revelation Sunday morning (May 19) at the Historically all-male Black college ceremony.

The 400 student-graduating class could hardly contain their excitement. Tonga Releford, whose son Charles Releford III, graduated today with an estimated $70,000 in student loan debt. The news of a financial clean slate was overwhelming.

“I feel like it’s Mother’s Day all over again,” she said.

The debt for all 400 students hovers around $40 million, which is a fraction of Smith's reported $5 billion.

When news broke of Smith's generous donation, many online expressing happiness, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Every Morehouse Class of 2019 student is getting their student debt load paid off by their commencement speaker.

This could be the start of what’s known in Econ as a ‘natural experiment.’ Follow these students & compare their life choices w their peers over the next 10-15 years. https://t.co/UM1qTJOxHf

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2019

This is real philanthropy.

Not giving money to a school to get your name on the wall while Administrators get raised.

Helping out real students in real need.https://t.co/HD7eF53qzu

— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 19, 2019

Just so everyone’s clear: Robert’s gift is estimated at $40 million. It is the largest ever gift to @Morehouse and the single largest gift ever provided to eliminate student debt in the United States. With student debt disproportionately strangling Black people, this is major. https://t.co/qTUCFJKAQy

— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) May 19, 2019

And because the Internet is the Internet, the jokes had to fly.

Next year’s Morehouse commencement speaker: pic.twitter.com/gYApx8OXGm

— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 19, 2019

Big ups to Mr. Smith and congratulations to Morehouse's Class of 2019.

Continue Reading
sybrina-fulton-running-for-florida-
Win McNamee

Sybrina Fulton Is Running For Office In Florida

Since Trayvon Martin's murder in 2012, Sybrina Fulton has dedicated her life to preserving her son's legacy. Now, Fulton is taking it one step further as she's announced she's running for office in Florida.

“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said to The Miami Herald. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

"Our county must continue moving forward so our families are safe from violence, can afford to live in Miami-Dade, and have access to good paying jobs,” she continued. “I am ready to take on these issues and many others in county government.”

Fulton will run against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez during the 2020 election, a seat which will be vacated by Commissioner Barbara Jordan in the same year.

Fulton, alongside Trayvon's father Tracy, found themselves the focus of media attention in 2012 when 17-year-old Trayvon was racially profiled, followed and shot by self-appointed neighborhood watchmen George Zimmerman.

Unarmed Trayvon was staying with his father in central Florida when on the night of Feb 26, he went to a local convenience store and crossed paths with Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was taken into custody by police that night but later released. It would months later in April when Zimmerman was formally arrested and charged. On July 13, 2013,  Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges.

Continue Reading
caution-tape-1516411659
Getty Images

Mother And Daughter Arrested In Horrific Murder Of Pregnant Chicago Teen

A mother and daughter were arrested in the horrific murder of a pregnant Chicago teenager who had been missing since late last month. The victim, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was strangled to death before her unborn baby was sliced from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree, have been charged with first-degree murder. Piotra Bobak, Figueroa’s 40-year-old boyfriend, was charged with concealing a homicidal death.

Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she went missing on April 23, after leaving Latino Youth High School. The mother-to-be drove herself to Figueroa’s home where she thought that she would be picking up baby clothes and a double stroller. The teen met Figueroa on Facebook and had purchased baby items from her in the past, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said during a press conference Thursday (May 16).

According to the Chicago Tribune, the elder Figueroa planned to keep the baby boy, who is reportedly brain dead from lack of oxygen. The newborn remains hospitalized on life support.

Desiree later confessed to helping her mother strangle Ochoa-Lopez to death, police said. Investigators searched Figueroa’s property Tuesday (May 14) and recovered Ochoa-Lopez’s remains from a trash bin in the backyard, along with the cable likely used in the murder.

Ochao-Lopez’s case had hit a roadblock until a friend tipped investigators off about her Facebook correspondence with Figueroa. Police initially visited Figueroa’s home on April 23 but were told that she had recently given birth at home. A DNA test later determined that she was not the baby’s mother.

A spokesperson for Ochao-Lopez’s family called the murder “surreal.” The teen is survived by a 3-year-old daughter and her husband, Yovani Lopez.

See more on the horrifying crime below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

14m ago

Jason Mitchell Fired From 'The Chi' Over Misconduct Allegations

News

12h ago

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Porn Addiction

Music News

1d ago

Arrest Warrant Issued On Mother Of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter