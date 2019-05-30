Meek Mill In Concert - Detroit, MI
Scott Legato

Update: Cosmopolitan Hotel Publicly Apologizes To Meek Mill

May 30, 2019 - 9:56 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Update 10:45 pm ET (May 31, 2019) — The Cosmpolitan Hotel issued a public apology to Meek Mill Friday (May 31) for refusing to allow him on the premises over Memorial Day Weekend.

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” the statement reads. “Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Meek accepted the apology and dropped his plans to take legal action. “We appreciate the Cosmopolitan's apology and will no longer pursue legal recourse at this time,” his lawyer told TMZ.

It’s unclear if Meek plans on returning to the Cosmopolitan in the future.

Original story below...

Meek Mill will be getting an apology from the Cosmopolitan hotel.

The Las Vegas hotspot is reportedly gearing up to issue a public mea culpa to the Philly native for turning him away last weekend, and threatening to have him arrested for trespassing. According to TMZ, the hotel is planning a “significant” apology and the 32-rapper plans to accept.

Meek posted video of his run-in with hotel staff on social media and called out the hotel tweeting, “The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas [is] notorious for this too its not just me!!!!”

The Cosmopolitan denied racially profiling Meek and explained that the area that he wanted to enter was at capacity.

Meek's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, lambasted the hotel's claim. "The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false," he said. "In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel's restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek. [They] said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the premises. The Cosmopolitan's conduct continues to be deplorable."

Tacopina vowed to file a lawsuit against the hotel. He also asserts that the hotel had a list of black rappers who are banned from stepping foot on the premises, but TMZ reports that the hotel denied his allegations. The website also reported that Snoop Dogg, and O.J. Simpson contacted Tacopina to share similar experiences. Simpson was permanently banned from the hotel in 2017.

In This Story:

Popular

Robert Townsend's 'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix

From the Web

More on Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Elizabeth Warren “The Original Rachel Dolezal”

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince words when Sen. Elizabeth Warren stopped by The Breakfast Club Friday (May 31). The radio host compared Warren to Rachel Dolezal while questioning her for lying about having Native American heritage.

Warren maintained that her family told her that she was Native American. “It’s what I believed,” she said. “It’s what I learned from my family.”

Charlamagne followed up by asking Warren when she found out that she wasn’t Native American to which she replied, “Well..I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am.”

In February, Warren publicly apologized  after a DNA test proved that she had no Native American blood.

Warren told Charlamagne that she received no benefits from previously claiming Native American heritage for nearly two decades.  “The Boston Globe did a full investigation. It never affected any job that I got,” she said.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,”  Charlamagne told Warren, comparing her to the former NAACP chapter leader who was busted lying about being a black women, and contends to being transracial.

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren reiterated of the false details of her heritage.

Apart from the seemingly awkward moment, the 69-year-old politician spoke about the 2020 presidential election and detailed her plan to invest in HBCU’s, whether or not she supports reparations, wiping away student loan debt and more.

Check above for the full interview .

 

Continue Reading
Frank Lucas
Jim Cooper/AP

Frank Lucas, Former Harlem Drug Kingpin, Dead At 88

Frank Lucas, the former Harlem drug kingpin who was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2007 film, American Gangster, died Thursday (May 30). He was 88.

Lucas, who was confined to a wheelchair due to a previous car accident, passed away in New Jersey while being transported to the hospital for an unknown health issue, his brother reportedly told TMZ.

Born in La Grange, N.C. in 1930, Lucas rose to prominence as a drug trafficker in the late ’60s and early ’70s. His foray into crime was apparently fueled after witnessing the Ku Klux Klan murder his 12-year-old cousin for looking at a white woman.

After a fight with a former employer, Lucas later relocated from North Carolina to Harlem at the suggestion of his mother. He started out in petty crime before moving into smuggling heroine, which he claimed made him $1 million a day at the height of his drug trafficking days. Lucas became a popular figure in Harlem, rubbing shoulders with the likes of entertainers and sports stars including James Brown, Joe Louis, and Muhammad Ali.

In addition to paying police $200,000 a week to look the other way as he ran his drug enterprise, Lucas used his riches to buy property all over the country. He also helped those in need, including paying off one of Louis’ tax liens after the heavyweight boxer went broke due to bad business deals.

In the mid ‘70s, Lucas was convicted of drug violations and sentenced to 70 years in prison, but he only served five years. His sentence was reduced to time served, and a lifetime of parole, after he worked as a government informant. Lucas was arrested again in 1984 for attempting to sell heroin and cocaine. He was released in 1991.

Continue Reading
Crime Scene Investigation unit and police-tape
Getty Images

Maleah Davis: Unidentified Remains Found In Arkansas Could Be Missing Child

Investigators searching for Maleah Davis recovered a child’s remains in Fulton, Arkansas Friday (May 31) after the missing Texas girl's stepfather reportedly confessed to killing her and revealed that he left her body out of state.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, authorities found a black bag with a “foul” smell that contained a child’s bones and blood.  The remains have yet to be positively identified.

Houston police headed to Arkansas early Friday, following a major break in the case of the missing girl whose stepfather, Derion Vence, is currently behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

Houston community activist Quanelle X, who advocated for Maleah’s safe return, told reporters that Vence admitted to him that the girl died by accident and that he left her body in Arkansas “early on,” indicating that she had been there since being reported missing in early May. Quanelle did not share details about the location of the body with the press, or the manner in which Maleah died, but said that Vence was specific about the “distance and time” in regards to where her remains were left.

"All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanelle explained.

"He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road.”

When asked if he believed Vence’s confession Quanelle replied, "I think it's the truth. I don't think he was lying to me. I think he was telling the truth. Many men have confessed to this type of crime.”

Vence originally told police that Maleah was abducted after he was knocked unconscious by three hispanic men while on his way to pick up the child’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Vence claimed that he pulled over to fix a flat tire when the men attacked him while Maleah and his 1-year-old son with Bowens were with him. Vence said that he regained consciousness the following day and stumbled into a Texas hospital. His car was found abandoned in a parking lot one week after Maleah was reported missing.

See more on the case below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

9h ago

'When They See Us' Cast Talks Tough Choices And Limited Resources: Watch

National

16h ago

Yale University's Student Body Elects First Black President

News

18h ago

Chamillionaire And E-40 To Reward Investment Funding To Minority Startup