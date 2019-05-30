Update: Cosmopolitan Hotel Publicly Apologizes To Meek Mill

Update 10:45 pm ET (May 31, 2019) — The Cosmpolitan Hotel issued a public apology to Meek Mill Friday (May 31) for refusing to allow him on the premises over Memorial Day Weekend.

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” the statement reads. “Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Meek accepted the apology and dropped his plans to take legal action. “We appreciate the Cosmopolitan's apology and will no longer pursue legal recourse at this time,” his lawyer told TMZ.

It’s unclear if Meek plans on returning to the Cosmopolitan in the future.

Original story below...

Meek Mill will be getting an apology from the Cosmopolitan hotel.

The Las Vegas hotspot is reportedly gearing up to issue a public mea culpa to the Philly native for turning him away last weekend, and threatening to have him arrested for trespassing. According to TMZ, the hotel is planning a “significant” apology and the 32-rapper plans to accept.

Meek posted video of his run-in with hotel staff on social media and called out the hotel tweeting, “The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas [is] notorious for this too its not just me!!!!”

The Cosmopolitan denied racially profiling Meek and explained that the area that he wanted to enter was at capacity.

Meek's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, lambasted the hotel's claim. "The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false," he said. "In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel's restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek. [They] said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the premises. The Cosmopolitan's conduct continues to be deplorable."

Tacopina vowed to file a lawsuit against the hotel. He also asserts that the hotel had a list of black rappers who are banned from stepping foot on the premises, but TMZ reports that the hotel denied his allegations. The website also reported that Snoop Dogg, and O.J. Simpson contacted Tacopina to share similar experiences. Simpson was permanently banned from the hotel in 2017.