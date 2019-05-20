Report: DaBaby's Crew Allegedly Beat Stoughton Rapper Into Coma

DaBaby was forced to bail on his headlining concert at a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts after his crew and another artist got into a brutal altercation.

The incident reportedly took place last Friday (May 17) at the Centro Nightclub. According to TMZ, it all started when local rapper Don Trag approached DaBaby for a photo and was turned down. Trag was reportedly on the concert bill for the night. Despite the rejection, the Trag persisted. Some witnesses said he put his hands on DaBaby's security first. In response, DaBaby's team swarmed Trag and began beating him up, Derek Lamire, the associate promoting the event for NTS Entertainment told TMZ.

In video obtained by the celebrity site, DaBaby appears to be looking on while Trag gets pummeled by his security. After the beating, the victim was reportedly taken to the hospital on a stretcher. A police spokesperson confirmed that cops responded to the scene early Saturday morning (May 18), but were unable to get witnesses to cooperate.

According to the Trag's mother, the artist returned to the hospital after passing out at her home. She said he is now in a coma fighting for his life. The victim's brother also told TMZ that Trag has significant brain and neck swelling and "is not doing well." Trag's family has reportedly contacted a lawyer about the incident.

It's unclear if DaBaby or his team will be charged in the incident.