DaBaby poses during day one of radio broadcast center during the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation

May 27, 2019 - 2:10 pm by VIBE Staff

DaBaby doesn't appear to be phased by his latest physical altercation but does want his critics to back off.

Over the weekend, the "Suge" rapper was involved in a fight with fellow North Carolina rapper Cam Coldheart. The artists happened to be at a Louis Vuitton store at the same time when the altercation happened.

"You a b***h. Y'all look at the n**ga DaBaby. That n**ga DaBaby in here talking some shit," Coldheart said in the first clip. "He walking up on me and shit like he about to do something. What you gon' do? What you taking your s**t off for?"

As many have seen, their footage tells two different (and at times comical) stories. Coldheart claims he was attacked by DaBaby and a member of his security but DaBaby's footage shows only him and the rapper fighting with Coldheart lying on the floor.

 

When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong🤦🏾‍♂️

Stereogum notes that the two were familiar with each other prior to the incident when Coldheart previously claimed DaBaby wasn't a good representation of Charlotte. Ironically, DaBaby has plenty of fans in the industry like Freddie Gibbs and J.Cole.

After the jokes and Coldheart's many visual dissertations of the incident on social media, DaBaby took to his Instagram story to warn his critics to back off. "Ni***s love to play with me then play the victim and call the police," he said. "But we're right back to work man. [I got] two shows today."

It's unknown if police were involved after the altercation, but DaBaby has gone on to perform and promote scheduled sets in Minnesota and Florida for Memorial Day weekend.

 

#BABYONBABY 🌏

The incident comes just a week after a near-fatal encounter with rapper Don Trag who was left in a coma. The fellow rapper got into a fight with DaBaby after he allegedly became aggressive while asking for a photo. Trag's mother, Nerlande Saladi, condemned the incident last week and said her son was in stable condition.

"What is most (important) to me, is just, I want my son to get better. I could've lost my son. I'm only 49, and I'm not ready to lose my children, none of them," she said. "That's why I'm always telling them, 'Don't do stuff that you're not supposed to do.  To see someone beating your son in the head like that, use your foot to kick him -- how could you do this? That's the only thing I can ask them. Why? Why is it worth it?"

Black-Soldiers-Memorial-Day
Drew Richardson tires to looks through an American flag February 20, 2005 during a homecoming celebration for 150 soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, 293rd Military Police at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images

Understanding How African-Americans Created The Rich Traditions Of Memorial Day

Education doesn't stop in the classroom. Over the years, we've had to unlearn many of America's historical traits and discover just how much African American, Latinx, and Indigenous Peoples have done for the foundation of the country. Another aspect of America's fabric includes how freed black women, men and children created Memorial Day.

The story kicks off during the days of the Civil War in 1865 when Union and Confederate soldiers fought in Charleston, South Carolina. Just two years earlier, free and escaped slaves were allowed to enlist in the army with a reported 179,000 taking part. During the most savage parts of the Civil War, hundreds of members of the Union were left for dead at Washington Race Course with the track being converted into a prison camp. As many fled the state (including Confederate soldiers), former slaves remained.

Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks wrote in 2009 that those who died at the racecourse were buried in mass graves but the former slaves (who called themselves “Patriotic Association of Colored Men”) dug up the bodies and created shallow graves for the soldiers in Hampton Park. The group reportedly created a 10-foot fence and dug 257 graves.

The effort took two weeks but the funeral proved to be a touching tribute as a documented 2,800 black school children sang songs like "John Brown's Body" and “The Star-Spangled Banner” with sermons delivered by black preachers on May 1, 1865.

David Blight, an American history professor at Yale University (Race and Reunion) and author Robert Rosen (Confederate Charleston) note that the event was known as “Martyrs of the Race Course” and appeared in the paper, Charleston Daily Courier, the next day.

“What’s interesting to me is how the memory of this got lost,” Blight said. “It is, in effect, the first Memorial Day and it was primarily led by former slaves in Charleston.”

It's been said that white people confused the ceremony for a celebration for the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 (insert eye roll) and a year later, Waterloo, New York celebrated the so-called first Decoration Day, mimicking the same traditions done in Charleston.

In April 1866, Confederate Memorial Day took place with both holidays doing the same traditions. The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), an organization for Union veterans, declared May 5, 1868, Decoration Day but Union Maj. Gen. John A. Logan decided Decoration Day should take place later in the month (May 30). Eventually, the holidays merged and became Memorial Day to be celebrated on last Monday of May.

The complicated role of black people in American wars continued as Chuck Hobbs of the Hobbservation Point noted in the 2017 article, Remembering when Black soldiers were lynched en masse by the Army during World War I. Hobbs shared how General John J. Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces, enforced a divide between black and white soldiers, stating, “we must not eat with them, must not shake hands with them, seek to talk to them or to meet with them outside the requirements of military service. We must not commend too highly these troops, especially in front of White Americans.” Black soldiers were lynched for petty violations and at times, due to sheer racism.

At times it's hard to enjoy a holiday that hasn't honored all of us, but historians continue to uncover unsung heroes nearly every day. Films like Glory have highlighted black soldiers and reenactments of their efforts continue around the country.

Read more about Memorial Day's history here and feel free to revisit The Root's breakdown of the holiday below.

The Chi still photo
Parrish Lewis/SHOWTIME

'The Chi' Recap: Ep. 7 Humanizes Police Brutality For Clarity, Not Empathy

“With the black community, things are on edge when it relates to police brutality. You push too hard, go too far, and you got another Ferguson,” Sgt. Clemmons in The Chi’s “A Blind Eye“ episode.

In the first 144 days of 2019, 363 people were shot and killed by police officers. This is after 992 people were fatally shot by police officers in 2018, putting 2019 on pace to top it. News of a police shootings are so common in America that a fictional character like Sgt. Clemmons (J. Nicole Brooks) can conjure up thoughts of violent protests against police brutality by simply saying “another Ferguson.” The nation at large remembers those 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri over the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson.

This week’s episode of The Chi humanizes officers involved in police brutality. Not for sympathy, but for clarity. From the very beginning, we flashback to Kansas City, Missouri in 2013 when Chicago PD officer Cruz was an officer for the Kansas City police department. In those opening 15 seconds, before a single word is uttered, we see a black man behind the wheel of a car, lifeless, with blood leaking out of his head while Cruz rummages through the vehicle. Police brutality is so ingrained in the national consciousness that before we find out Cruz’s partner Robert Moreno (Elliot Villar) murdered the man, or anyone says a single word, the image of a police officer looking through a car instead of tending to the man shot is an almost instinctive signal that the dead man was a victim of police brutality.

The most revelatory scene comes eight minutes into the episode when Sgt. Clemmons reprimands detective Toussaint for her excessive use of force during the police search of one of the 63rd Street mob trap houses from episode five of this season. The pair verbally joust about the immutability of the rules that govern police and how adherence to those rules distinguishes them from gangs. Toussaint justifies police brutality by mentioning the 66 shootings that occurred in one weekend and the 52 shootings from the following weekend, supposedly referencing the bloody Chicago weekends in August 2018. It’s when the Clemmons advises Toussaint to handle her issues with gangs with a shrink and leave it out of her police work that the duality inherent in all police officers, and its disturbing consequences, are highlighted.

With or without the badge, Toussaint has biases that have manifested in her treatment of young black gang members. With or without the badge, Moreno still has a family he’d be willing to lie for to protect, even if it means covering up the murder of a black man. With or without the badge, Portland Police Department’s former Sergeant Gregg Lewis still thought instructing his officers to just shoot overly intoxicated black people was a joke, even though it was three days after 17-year-old Quanice Hayes had been murdered by the same police department while surrendering with his hands in the air. With or without the badge, police officers are still humans who can make mistakes, but also be directed by subconscious proclivities that can lead to someone’s death.

The truly heartbreaking aspect of The Chi’s humanizing of police involved in shooting civilians is how the officer involved corrupts their moral worldview in order to reconcile with the horrible decision they made with the fact they’re supposed to protect and serve. Using flashbacks, we see the parallels between Cruz’s former partner Moreno and current partner Toussaint. The latter forms this false image of Brandon being a knowing member of the 63rd Street mob, groomed by them since he was young to be a pillar of the community so no one can suspect his criminal activity, based solely on his tangential association with the gang and a few photographs. Earlier in the episode, Moreno justifies murdering the black man he did by insinuating that young black men will kill a police officer if the officer doesn’t act first, to which Cruz responds, “Don’t go there, man. This isn’t you.” Toussaint is the unflinching pragmatist in the face of taking a human life that police officers become after being involved in shooting of civilians. Moreno is our look into that same transformation from its inception.

It’s through this police brutality, and the KCPD’s reactions to it, that highlight the thin line of difference between police departments and gangs. Gangs can, at times, be police with less bureaucracy impeding action. If the 65th Street mob needs to make money to pay a debt, there is no form filled out; they simply put on ski masks and rob a rival gang. The same can be said for how gangs can act as civilian police forces, assisting the community in matters police do not. The vitriolic perception of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and 1970s by law enforcement groups like the FBI painted them in a similarly negative light as gangs today. That same Black Panther Party was providing social programs such as free breakfast, medical clinics, ambulance services and legal aid to impoverished black communities across the nation.

In an obvious callback to the opening scene of the episode, Cruz finds a white woman dead in the driver seat of a car with a gunshot wound in her head. We later find out it’s a woman from the same FamilyC Realty group that tried to convince Ms. Ethel to leave her home, before her she was ambushed in a home invasion in the season premiere. While we don’t know who killed her, the fact no one in the neighborhood heard or saw anything could be a salient example of the community fighting back where the cops won’t.

Continue Reading
shannade-clermont-sugar-daddy-comments-1558975285
Getty Images

Shannade Clermont On Night 'Sugar Daddy' Died: "[I Thought] He Was Playing Games"

Instagram influencer Shannade Clermont, one half of the uber-popular Clermont Twins, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. She reportedly was using the debit card of James Alesi, a man who died of a drug overdose shortly after a "prostitution date" with the former Bad Girls Club star.

In a new interview with the New York Post, 25-year-old Shannade discussed her side of the story of that fatal night, which took place in early-2017 at her "sugar daddy's" NYC apartment.

“He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk,” Shannade reportedly told the  Post of their encounter. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know... It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”

Afterwards, she admits she took the real-estate broker's card, and spent it on luxuries such as a $20,000 shopping spree, flights, Valentino shoes, rent and more. While she acknowledges that the situation looks bad on her part, she maintains that she did not know the 42-year-old had passed away on site. She heard about his death afterwards.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” she continues. “The thing was, he was known as a sugar daddy — very known. He’s not, like, an innocent person... I didn’t love him; I liked him. [He] was just someone who took care of me.”

Continue Reading

