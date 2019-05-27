DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation
DaBaby doesn't appear to be phased by his latest physical altercation but does want his critics to back off.
Over the weekend, the "Suge" rapper was involved in a fight with fellow North Carolina rapper Cam Coldheart. The artists happened to be at a Louis Vuitton store at the same time when the altercation happened.
"You a b***h. Y'all look at the n**ga DaBaby. That n**ga DaBaby in here talking some shit," Coldheart said in the first clip. "He walking up on me and shit like he about to do something. What you gon' do? What you taking your s**t off for?"
As many have seen, their footage tells two different (and at times comical) stories. Coldheart claims he was attacked by DaBaby and a member of his security but DaBaby's footage shows only him and the rapper fighting with Coldheart lying on the floor.
Stereogum notes that the two were familiar with each other prior to the incident when Coldheart previously claimed DaBaby wasn't a good representation of Charlotte. Ironically, DaBaby has plenty of fans in the industry like Freddie Gibbs and J.Cole.
After the jokes and Coldheart's many visual dissertations of the incident on social media, DaBaby took to his Instagram story to warn his critics to back off. "Ni***s love to play with me then play the victim and call the police," he said. "But we're right back to work man. [I got] two shows today."
It's unknown if police were involved after the altercation, but DaBaby has gone on to perform and promote scheduled sets in Minnesota and Florida for Memorial Day weekend.
The incident comes just a week after a near-fatal encounter with rapper Don Trag who was left in a coma. The fellow rapper got into a fight with DaBaby after he allegedly became aggressive while asking for a photo. Trag's mother, Nerlande Saladi, condemned the incident last week and said her son was in stable condition.
"What is most (important) to me, is just, I want my son to get better. I could've lost my son. I'm only 49, and I'm not ready to lose my children, none of them," she said. "That's why I'm always telling them, 'Don't do stuff that you're not supposed to do. To see someone beating your son in the head like that, use your foot to kick him -- how could you do this? That's the only thing I can ask them. Why? Why is it worth it?"