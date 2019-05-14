black-man-i-cant-breathe-tshirt
Spencer Platt

Daniel Pantaleo, Cop Involved In Eric Garner's Death, Faces Trial Five Years Later

May 14, 2019 - 11:31 am by Shenequa Golding

It's been five years since Eric Garner yelled "I can't breathe" 11 times before dying on a concrete sidewalk outside of a Staten Island beauty supply store. Now, the officer involved will learn whether or not he will remain on the force.

According to reports, Daniel Pantaleo, now 33-years-old, faces charges of reckless use of a chokehold and intentional restriction of breathing. Stuart London, the police union lawyer representing Pantaleo, says the move administered on Garner wasn't a chokehold, but a technique taught at the police academy known as the seatbelt. London will also argue that the seatbelt maneuver isn't what caused Garner's death, but instead, his own poor health.

"Mr. Garner died from being morbidly obese," London said. "He was a ticking time bomb and set these facts in motion by resisting arrest."

The medical examiner ruled Garner's death a homicide, something London will try to assert as false.

“Those who have been able to not come to a rushed judgment, but have looked at the video in explicit detail, see Pantaleo’s intent and objective was to take him down pursuant to how he was taught by NYPD, control him when they got on the ground, and then have him cuffed,” Mr. London said in an interview with the New York Times. “There was never any intent for him to exert pressure on his neck and choke him out the way the case has been portrayed.”

Following Garner's death, the city paid a $5.9 million settlement to Garner's surviving family member. However, Pantaleo still hadn't gone to trial. Greater urgency was taken when Garner's daughter, Erica, died in 2017. The viral video of Garner being taken down by police officers was filmed by his friend, Ramsey Orta. He will be one of the 20 witnesses called during the trial.

According to the New York Times, will have to answer two questions: Was the technique used on Garner a chokehold? and if so was Pantaleo justified in using the method?

“It was at least a dozen more who just did nothing, or either they pounced on him, they choked him, they filed false reports,” Mr. Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, said. “It’s about all of those officers who committed an injustice that day and they all need to stand accountable.”

empty-shower-stall empty-shower-stall
Bebeto Matthews)

Singer-Songwriter Meghan Tonjes Teaches White People How To Wash Their Legs

Last week, a debate about hygiene erupted on Twitter, specifically if one should wash their legs when showering. Unbeknownst to the writer of this post, I assumed legs were part of the human body and washing the entire body, both legs included, was a given. However, a recent Twitter poll showed that not everyone believes washing one's legs is necessary.

A few of things have been safe inside your pants all day, but may still need a wash...

— VeronikaSawyer (@VeronikaShell) May 10, 2019

I can't.... https://t.co/Sh17kxqqgZ

— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) May 10, 2019

Days later, Meghan Tonjes decided to educate those who surmised that washing their legs wasn't that important. In a video dedicated to white people and titled "White Washing 101" Tonjes explains how to wash and moisturize your legs.

While using a washcloth and soap, the singer-songwriter also offered variety in her instruction by informing viewers they can use up and down motions, back and forth or even use circular motions with their soaped up washcloth.

"If you're asking what the point of this is, it's to actually get the dirt off of your body," Tonjes said. She then instructs viewers to not just dry off their legs, but to lock in the moisture from the water by applying lotion. "And yes, you're going to do this every time," she says with a thumbs up.

Some might call this video patronizing, others might say Ms. Tonjes is doing the Lord's work. You decide for yourself.

Dear White People. #washcloths pic.twitter.com/nxMuHSWqQH

— Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) May 14, 2019

alabama-house-passes-bill-abortion-illegal-
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Alabama Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion, No Exception For Rape And Incest

Lawmakers in Alabama voted to outlaw abortions which could make the procedure punishable by up to 99 years in prison. The 25-6 vote, with one abstention, was handed down Tuesday (May 14) following a nearly four-hour debate, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

The HB314 abortion bill makes an exception only if the pregnant mother’s health could be at risk. It does not include exceptions for rape and incest. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), and drafted by Eric Johnston of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has yet to decide if she will sign the bill into law.

While the abortion debate rages on, prenatal health and access to proper health care remains an issue for women in Alabama, particularly black women. As of 2016, Alabama had a infant mortality rate of 9.1 deaths for every 1,000 infants born. The mortality rate for black infants was twice the rate of white infants, according to figures from 2016. Additionally, Alabama ranked 40th in a 2018 study on children's health care putting the state slightly ahead of Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, all of which ranked extremely low on the national list.

The HB314 abortion bill was passed amid ongoing controversy surrounding abortion laws in various states. Shortly after the news broke, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that it will sue to stop the law from “ever taking effect.”

BREAKING: Alabama's legislature just passed a law that criminalizes doctors and makes abortion illegal.

Abortion is NOT a crime — it's a constitutional right.

We will sue to stop this law from ever taking effect.

— ACLU (@ACLU) May 15, 2019

See more reactions below.

This Alabama law would punish doctors for delivering medical care to a rape victim more harshly than the rapists.

— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) May 15, 2019

Access to reproductive health services, including abortion, is not a crime. It is the personal and fundamental choice of a woman.

The decision in Alabama infringes on rights that have already been protected and we will continue to protect them in New York.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 15, 2019

Let’s call what happened tonight in Alabama what it is: Criminalizing doctors and putting women's lives at risk by barring their access to safe, legal abortion.

— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) May 15, 2019

This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel—and the bill’s authors want to use it to overturn Roe v. Wade. I've lived in that America and let me tell you: We are not going back—not now, not ever. We will fight this. And we will win. https://t.co/WNlr7Ys73q

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 15, 2019

Tonight, 25 out of 31 state senators in Alabama, all of them men, voted for an abortion ban that would literally force victims of rape and incest to carry a pregnancy to term.

To every so-called "progressive" who says we should try to reason with these people:

FUCK. YOU.

— Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 15, 2019

Y’all need to stop saying Alabama or Georgia lawmakers are hicks or hillbillies etc. What they are is systematically dismantling women’s rights one state at a time to eventually overturn Roe v Wade and before long it will be your state legislators.

— roxane gay (@rgay) May 15, 2019

22 Senators voted against including an exception for rape or incest in Alabama’s new draconian abortion law.

Notice any similarities? pic.twitter.com/QNxFC1JU2u

— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) May 15, 2019

Alabama alabama'd. Georgia georgia'd. I'm 0% shocked. This is just more proof that we must, in no uncertain terms, VOTE. THESE. MOTHER. FUCKERS. OUT. The men who voted for #HB314 sleep fucking well at night. The only way to wake them up is to take away their power. FFS VOTE.

— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) May 15, 2019

derion-venice-mugshot derion-venice-mugshot
Houston Police Dept.

Bond Set At $1 Million For Stepfather In Maleah Davis' Disappearance

A $1 million bond has been set for 26-year-old Derion Venice in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. According to reports, he was captured Saturday (May 11) at a relative's home and charged with "tampering with evidence, namely, a corpse." Law enforcement can't confirm is Maleah died, but they fear she isn't alive.

Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens left her daughter in Venice's care on April 30 to attend a funeral out of town. Surveillance video shows that was the last time the little girl was seen alive. Venice reappears on camera with Maleah escorting her back into her family's apartment complex.

The next morning, police say Venice wasn't seen with the child.

On May 3, Venice was seen leaving the apartment with his 1-year-old son, a laundry basket, and a black trash bag inside. Blood evidence from the apartment has been linked to the child.

Venice originally told police he was on his way to the airport with his son and Maleah when he pulled over on the side of the road to check his tires. He said he was approached by three Latino men who knocked him unconscious. When he came ton the side of Highway 6 near First Colony Mall he said his son was with him and not Maleah.

At this time, Bowens had another family member pick her up from the airport when Venice didn't arrive. Bowens said she filed a police report that Saturday morning after Venice.

"My spirit is so broken, I feel so lost. I can't concentrate, I can't focus. It's so overwhelming for me. It doesn't seem real," Bowens said.

