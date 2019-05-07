Dave Chappelle To Be Awarded The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

On October 27, Dave Chappelle will attach a new honor to his repertoire. The famed entertainer will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor during the event's 22nd proceedings at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. For his "trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary [that] explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame," the organization deemed Chappelle fit for this event.

In a press statement, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter described Chappelle as the perfect definition of what the accolade stands for. “Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand.’ For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective," Rutter said. "Dave is a hometown hero here in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. We’re so looking forward to welcoming him back home.”

In recent times, Chappelle has racked up a string of trophies including two Grammy awards for his Netflix comedy specials. Previous Mark Twain winners include Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tina Fey.

The event is set to air on PBS on Jan. 6, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST.