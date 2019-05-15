deontay-wilder-press-conference
Deontay Wilder Makes Sinister Remarks Ahead Of Bout With Dominic Breazeale

May 15, 2019 - 1:34 pm by Shenequa Golding

Drenched in sweat and surrounded by reporters and cameras, Deontay Wilder made sinister remarks Tuesday (May 14) ahead of his bout with Dominic Breazeale, which centered the WBC heavyweight champion in steep controversy.

"[Breazeale's] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life,” Wilder said. “I am still trying to get me a body on my record."

Last December, Wilder earned the title in a controversial draw against Tyson Fury, but prior to their bout in the ring, Wilder, 33, said he wants "a wants a body on his record," which resulted in backlash as the sport has already had several injuries and deaths in and outside of the ring.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup with Breazeale, Wilder doubled down on his desire and asserted boxing is a sport which makes it legal.

"Dominic Breazeale asked for this. I didn't go seek him. He [sought] me. So if it comes it comes. This is a brutal sport. This is not a gentleman sport," Wilder said. "We don't ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway, and you can ask any doctor around the world, he will tell you, your head is not meant to be hit."

"On this particular time, we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It's legal. So why not use my right to do so?"

Wednesday afternoon (May 15) Wilder began to trend on social media with many demonstrating a plethora of emotions

https://twitter.com/RealLifeKaz/status/1128691722081513472

https://twitter.com/FineAssTwin/status/1128684584810569728

Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale go at it Saturday, (May 18) Let's hope both men leave the arena in one piece.

