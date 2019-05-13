derion-venice-mugshot derion-venice-mugshot
Houston Police Dept.

Bond Set At $1 Million For Stepfather In Maleah Davis' Disappearance

May 13, 2019 - 2:39 pm by Shenequa Golding

A $1 million bond has been set for 26-year-old Derion Venice in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. According to reports, he was captured Saturday (May 11) at a relative's home and charged with "tampering with evidence, namely, a corpse." Law enforcement can't confirm is Maleah died, but they fear she isn't alive.

Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens left her daughter in Venice's care on April 30 to attend a funeral out of town. Surveillance video shows that was the last time the little girl was seen alive. Venice reappears on camera with Maleah escorting her back into her family's apartment complex.

The next morning, police say Venice wasn't seen with the child.

On May 3, Venice was seen leaving the apartment with his 1-year-old son, a laundry basket, and a black trash bag inside. Blood evidence from the apartment has been linked to the child.

Venice originally told police he was on his way to the airport with his son and Maleah when he pulled over on the side of the road to check his tires. He said he was approached by three Latino men who knocked him unconscious. When he came ton the side of Highway 6 near First Colony Mall he said his son was with him and not Maleah.

At this time, Bowens had another family member pick her up from the airport when Venice didn't arrive. Bowens said she filed a police report that Saturday morning after Venice.

"My spirit is so broken, I feel so lost. I can't concentrate, I can't focus. It's so overwhelming for me. It doesn't seem real," Bowens said.

Teens Caught Planning School Shooting Wanted To Kill Black And Disabled Students

Two students charged in the plan to orchestrate a shooting at Etowah High School had a racial and albeit motives, as new details in the case show.

Former students Alfred Dupree, 19, and Victoria McCurley, 18, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder on Friday (May 10). The teens originally entered not guilty pleas in June 2018 after they were arrested for plotting the school shooting in 2017.

While some of the details of the case were sealed throughout the trial, prosecutors highlighted the teen's racial motive, plans to kill special education students and how they wanted to set a "record" for the mass shooting.

According to the Cherokee and Tribune Ledger News, Dupree and McCurley had five students and one teacher on their "kill list" found in a journal where they detailed their plan. Their writings included racial slurs with the reported intent to kill all of the school's black students with swastikas and slurs intended for people with disabilities.

Dupree and McCurley took both special education classes and regular classes. The names of the five students on their kill list were classmates in their special education classes.

The pair were arrested in October after a tip from a relative unveiled their "personal journal/diary, a homemade incendiary device, which was described as a flammable substance, and an undetermined powder (sic) substance," the Cherokee Sheriff's Office previously told Patch in January.

McCurley also told investigators on Friday the entire plan was a joke that later turned into a reality. “During the writing (of the pair’s attack plan), it wasn’t serious, but then it escalated to being serious,” she testified.

Meanwhile, Dupree mapped out his fascination with school shootings, noting how at 13/14, he became interested in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. He also testified how he wanted to "get our numbers up higher than Las Vegas,” referring to the 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people and left 422 wounded.

In addition to using armed weapons, the teens also wanted to “throw explosives and smoke bombs at people inside.”

Their sentencing will take place today (May 13) before Cherokee County Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea at 1:30 PM ET.

police-tape-
Mark Wilson

A Maryland woman was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday evening, and police say the attack was targeted.

According to reports, 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer began walking to her car when an armed man approached her. Jenifer tried to run away as he fired multiple shots including one in the head.

The suspect described as a black male with a thin build was wearing dark clothing and drove away in a blue vehicle.  Local law enforcement says Jenifer was married to two men at the same time. Jenifer and Chris Attoh, a well-known and respected Ghanian actor and TV host wed in October.

However, Jenifer was also married to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, a former Baltimore drug kingpin who is serving 20 years in federal prison. Jenifer reportedly imported large amounts of cocaine into the city from Texas.

Jenifer's drug trafficking organization distributed a reported 450 kilograms in cocaine and parts of Virginia. Records show that Kedrick filed for divorce April 9, and Jenifer filed six days later.

Attoh's talent agency released a statement following Jenifer's death.

"Waka Talent Agency is saddened by the death of Bettie Jenifer, who was married to our client, Mr. Chris Attoh. We would like to note that the family has requested to mourn in private and therefore will not be doing any press interviews or commenting on the death."

Atlanta Activists Bail Out Over 30 Women On Mother's Day

Mother's Day celebrations for incarcerated women took on a new light over the weekend when dozens of mothers were released from jail thanks to the queer liberation organization, Southerners On New Ground.

The group, also known as SONG, bailed out dozens of jailed mothers across the southeast, including cities in Georgia and North Carolina. WSB-TV reports a third of the women came from Fulton and Clayton County jails in Atlanta while others were from Wilmington, NC. The Campaign to End Cash Bail also took part in helping mothers in the latter area.

"I'm not free until all my people are free," said SONG bailout organizer Lisa Clinton. "There are too many people here in this world who are being discriminated against, and they’re being abused. We fight for the marginalized people, the oppressed people." Clinton says 700 donations helped pool their $40,000 fund to help provide assistance to those who cannot afford bail.

“Most of the women in jail are black women and most of them are mothers and it interrupts who we are as a community,” Janyce Jones of Campaign to End Cash Bail said. “Our black men are already incarcerated at enormous rates and now black women following them just interrupts who we are as a people– black people in the community. When we are affected, everybody is affected.”

BREAKING: So far, we’ve freed 90 mamas in 34 cities and we’re not finished!

Black love has been getting our people out of cages all week!

Please continue to contribute as we free more mamas and provide supportive services https://t.co/m0ObHO2pPL #FreeBlackMamas

— #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) May 12, 2019

SONG Atlanta bailed out 5 black mothers yesterday in time for Mother's Day! How amazing! If you aren't already a part of the movement, get involved! Save our people! https://t.co/X7CEGr2rZv #endmoneybail #freeblackmamas pic.twitter.com/g1yLjIssWo

— SONG (@ignitekindred) May 10, 2019

The community of Durham have went above and beyond to eliminate money bail and have been ignored. We are still calling for an end of money bail and pre-trial detention now! Continue to donate to free Black mamas and caregivers! https://t.co/EHgaXrAJFG pic.twitter.com/YPCY40Wbto

— SONG (@ignitekindred) May 10, 2019

SONG is just one of many organizations dedicated to bailing out black mothers. The National Bail Out's #FreeBlackMamas initiative was conceived by activist Mary Hooks in 2017. She is also the co-director of SONG. According to the Huff Post, the group has raised over $1 million and bailed out more than 300 mothers across the nation.

“I feel empowered. I feel blessed," Brianna White, a mother of two boys, told reporters. White was able to spend Mother's Day with her children thanks to SONG's initiative. She was previously arrested Tuesday (May 7) and charged with aggravated assault and criminal property damage. A judge gave her a $25,000 bond she couldn't afford. Instead of the falling into the trap of cash bail, SONG was able to help.

“I have never missed a holiday, a birthday or anything with my kids. I’m always there," she said. "I’m blessed, for real. You don’t get that every day."

Learn more about SONG here, and information on the Campaign to End Cash Bail in North Carolina here.

