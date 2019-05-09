Diddy Cries While Speaking On Celebrating Mother’s Day Without Kim Porter

With Mother’s Day coming up, Diddy and his children are preparing to endure yet another holiday without their beloved matriarch, Kim Porter. In an emotional audio recording from Diddy’s interview with Essence magazine, the 49-year-old single father breaks down in tears while speaking about Porter.

“This Mother’s Day is gonna hurt,” Diddy told Dream Hampton in the 20-minute recording released Thursday (May 9). “We’re definitely gonna celebrate all the mothers but you know honestly...anybody that’s lost a mother, lost a soulmate, it takes time. They say time heals all wounds [but] when it comes to your mother, or mothers, I don’t think that’s the case. And that's not a negative thing because as people we need wounds...you need something to sting you sometimes, to keep you on point. [To] teach you a lesson.”

Diddy began to get emotional when expressing the pain that he's been experiencing and praising the strength of black mothers. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna figure something out, though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear like, the good stuff...[but] it hurts. It ain’t no way around that.

“When it comes to the category of who’s the strongest beings on the face of the earth, it would have to be black mothers,” the mogul said through tears. “I don’t think anybody could ever understand how hard it is to be a black mother.”

Diddy and Porter had three biological children together, son Christina and twins Jessie and Delilah Combs. The former couple was very much a blended family that included Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, and Diddy’s son and daughter, Justin and Chance Combs.

Despite being broken up, Porter and Diddy remained close friends. In fact, Porter’s last few posts on Instagram was a message wishing Diddy a happy birthday and a photo of him and their children which she captioned “Love.”

The 47-year-old model and actress died last November following a fatal bout with pneumonia. Listen to Diddy's tearful interview below (fast-forward to the 7:40 mark to hear his words).