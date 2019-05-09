diddy-kim-porter-GettyImages-498245388-1557455389
Diddy Cries While Speaking On Celebrating Mother’s Day Without Kim Porter

May 9, 2019 - 10:55 pm by Latifah Muhammad

With Mother’s Day coming up, Diddy and his children are preparing to endure yet another holiday without their beloved matriarch, Kim Porter. In an emotional audio recording from Diddy’s interview with Essence magazine, the 49-year-old single father breaks down in tears while speaking about Porter.

“This Mother’s Day is gonna hurt,” Diddy told Dream Hampton in the 20-minute recording released Thursday (May 9). “We’re definitely gonna celebrate all the mothers but you know honestly...anybody that’s lost a mother, lost a soulmate, it takes time. They say time heals all wounds [but] when it comes to your mother, or mothers, I don’t think that’s the case. And that's not a negative thing because as people we need wounds...you need something to sting you sometimes, to keep you on point. [To] teach you a lesson.”

Diddy began to get emotional when expressing the pain that he's been experiencing and praising the strength of black mothers. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna figure something out, though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear like, the good stuff...[but] it hurts. It ain’t no way around that.

“When it comes to the category of who’s the strongest beings on the face of the earth, it would have to be black mothers,” the mogul said through tears. “I don’t think anybody could ever understand how hard it is to be a black mother.”

Diddy and Porter had three biological children together, son Christina and twins Jessie and Delilah Combs. The former couple was very much a blended family that included Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, and Diddy’s son and daughter, Justin and Chance Combs.

Despite being broken up, Porter and Diddy remained close friends. In fact, Porter’s last few posts on Instagram was a message wishing Diddy a happy birthday and a photo of him and their children which she captioned “Love.”

The 47-year-old model and actress died last November following a fatal bout with pneumonia. Listen to Diddy's tearful interview below (fast-forward to the 7:40 mark to hear his words).

Meek Mill To Co-Produce Documentary On Boxer Anthony Joshua

Meek Mill is stepping into the producer lane with his latest venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Philadelphia native alongside Roc Nation and sports streaming outlet DAZN will produce a documentary on rising boxer Anthony Joshua.

Titled 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz, the program will archive the U.K. native's training ahead of his June 1 fight against Andy Ruiz. THR also notes the 40 Days umbrella recently debuted its Canelo Alvarez doc earlier this month.

"DAZN has created a program that explores a fighter's heart and soul. They tell the story of what makes a true champion," Mill said. "I love being part of a project that tells of their grit, sacrifices and dedication outside the gym. It's those things that show true character and should be lauded just as much as the knockouts in the ring." Since 2013, Joshua has fought professionally and has four titles to his name, including the World Boxing Organization World Heavyweight Title.

Mill's foray into the Hollywood sector is accompanied by his addition to the 12 O'Clock Boys film. It's based on a documentary that follows one boy's quest to make an impact within a group of dirt bike riders in Baltimore.

Although the sports doc will air over the course of four six-minute presentations on Mill's YouTube and Instagram accounts, NBC Sports Network will also air the program in its entirety ahead of the bout.

Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album 'Beauty Marks'

Ciara is back! The singer dropped her new project, Beauty Marks on Friday (May 10). The album is Cici's first studio release in three years.

The album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tekno, and Macklemore. It also includes the pre-released tracks, "Level Up," "Dose," and "Thinkin Bout You."

Beauty Marks serves as a follow up to 2015's Jackie. It is also the first album to be released under Ciara's own record label of the same name. "Beauty Marks marks a special chapter in my career," Ciara explained told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. "Two years ago I got the chance to create my own entertainment company … and also my own record label...and my management company, so its all things encompassing me within my business world and...it's been an incredible journey."

To bring in the new music, Ciara and her daughter Sienna recorded an adorable video of them celebrating. Check out the cute announcement and be sure to listen to Ciara's new album, Beauty Marks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aghhhh! We’re So Excited! #BEAUTYMARKS Now Available! ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 9, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

Geto Boys Announce Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwhick Bill’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis has prompted the Geto Boys to embark on a farewell tour, the legendary hip-hop group announced Wednesday (May 8).

“Because of the seriousness of Bill’s prognosis, the Geto Boys have decided to do just a handful of shows at the end of this month in order for fans to be able to see the group together one last time,” reads a statement on the group's website.

Last week, Bill revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February after it originally went undetected by doctors. As he explained in an interview with TMZ, doctors initially told him that the mass on his pancreas was benign. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, Bill is working on three albums, a book, and a documentary so he can leave a legacy of new content for his children.

A Geto Boys tour was already in the works before Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Due to his health predicament the group, consisting of Scarface, Bill and Willie D, decided on a small concert series dubbed, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye."

The group has so far revealed only four dates, with more to be announced in the coming days. A portion of the tour proceeds will go to support pancreatic cancer awareness.

See the tour dates below:

May 24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot- May 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre May 29 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre May 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

