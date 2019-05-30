Disney To Buy 21st Century Fox's Entertainment Business
Getty Images

Disney, Netflix Leaning Towards Georgia Film Boycott Over State Abortion Laws

May 30, 2019 - 9:36 am by VIBE

Media giants Disney and Netflix are reportedly considering a filming boycott in the state of Georgia if the state enacts strict abortion laws.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp reportedly signed a ban on six-week abortions, which is around the time a heartbeat can be detected, but before most women actually find out they’re pregnant.

Bob Iger, the Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company said that there are “doubts” that Disney will continue to film in Georgia if the ban is enacted. Movies such as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame were filmed in Georgia under Marvel Studios, a division of the Walk Disney Company.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” Iger told Reuters. “Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

His comments come just days after Netflix’s statement regarding the ban. The streaming-service’s hit shows Stranger Things and Ozark are filmed in Georgia.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said on Tuesday.

Georgia is one of eight states pushing to pass anti-abortion legislation in 2019.

Rihanna Casts 67-Year-Old Model JoAni Johnson In Fenty Campaign

TIME 100 Gala 2019 - Lobby Arrivals
Getty Images

Lee Daniels Is Reportedly 'Fighting' To Get 'STAR' Back On TV

It was announced earlier this month that Lee Daniels’ STAR would not be returning for the fall television season, much to the chagrin of fans of the show.

The scripted music drama series is reportedly being shopped around to several different networks, and the third season of the show ended with a cliffhanger on May 8. On Instagram, the show runner detailed that he was “fighting” to get the currently cancelled show back onto TV screens.

“Will know this week... or top of next!” Daniels wrote in a caption accompanying a video clip from the show. “I’m NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!"

Shortly after it was announced the show– which stars Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Quincy Brown and Benjamin Bratt–Daniels noted that the show’s abrupt end was not his doing.

Fans of STAR have been vocal about the show’s cancellation, and have been running various online campaigns and petitions to bring it back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fighting guys! Will know this week... or top of next! 💫💫 I’m NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!

A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on May 28, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"
Amy Sussman

'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Speaks On Jason Mitchell Allegations

Lena Waithe is breaking her silence in regards to the sexual harassment allegations brought against actor Jason Mitchell. Waithe, who is the creator of the popular television series, The Chi, and the series' showrunner, Ayanna Floyd, released their statements regarding the matter on Tuesday (May 28).

A source close to Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter that she was only made aware of Mitchell’s alleged harassment only after the first season of The Chi wrapped. In Waithe's statement to THR, she focuses on one of Mitchell's alleged victims, Tiffany Boone.  "I think Tiffany is a wonderful actress and an extremely brave woman. I wish her nothing but success in the future. I look forward to getting back to work on season three," she said.

Ayanna Floyd seemingly challenged Waithe's account, stating "when I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it."

Floyd continued: “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level."

As previously reported, Jason Mitchell is accused of harassing more than one of his co-stars on The Chi, including Boone. He has reportedly been terminated from the show as well as two upcoming projects he was set to star in. He was also dropped from his management company.

In the wake of the Me Too movement, Waithe previously told THR: "I’ve been very involved in Time’s Up and that movement, and for season two, we’re making sure that women feel safe [I]f you want to play that game and be disrespectful or misbehave on set with an actress or anyone, I’ll happily call Showtime and say, ‘This person has to go,’ and you will get shot up and it’ll be a wonderful finale."

John-Boyega-Shes-Gotta-Have-It-Black-British-Episode
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

John Boyega Calls 'She's Gotta Have It' "Trash" After Scene Slamming British Black Actors

Netflix series She's Gotta Have It has stirred the pot in the past, from its portrayal of black millennials to wacky head-scratching scenes (remember the exploding butt shots?) But a recent episode from season two has left black British and African fans confused over portrayals of their people. It's also left one actor deeming the Spike Lee series as "trash."

In the episode "#SuperFunkyCaliFragiSexy," Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) has a chat with a character by the name of Olumide "Olu" Owoye (played by Hamilton start Michael Luwoye) about the relationship between American black actors and black British actors. The two have very polarizing arguments as Darling claims black Brits have Stockholm Syndrome and Olu says his people are more disconnected from slavery than African-Americans which is a good thing for their acting skills.

"You London blokes need to fall back and fall [...] from taking all of our roles. Like we have dope, trained and qualified black actors right here in the States. And at the end of the day, black Brits just come cheaper," Darling says.

Olu's response appears to be just as bad and said with a shaky accent.

"I somewhat agree. But black British actors are better suited than black American actors for stateside roles they don't carry the burden of f**ked up black American history...of lynching, Jim Crow, all that. Black Brits are free of the psychological burden and therefore can really delve into black American s**t."

It gets worse as the characters try to thinkpiece each other to death before they decided to tussle in the sheets. It's hard to decide if the characters are playing the worst version of themselves at the moment or if this is just the frame of mind of Darling and Owoye.

Either way, the dialogue and Darling's blatant mispronunciation of popular actors like David Oyelowo and John Boyega rubbed a good amount of fans the wrong way.

can someone please explain what I’m the black british fuck is happening in this dialogue please? #ShesGottaHaveIt2 pic.twitter.com/DnW3G8mm6I

— mi (@helloalegria) May 26, 2019

The scene caused enough controversy on Twitter that it caught the attention of black British actor, John Boyega from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Boyega called the scene "trash," a sentiment that was echoed by many of his followers. News reporter for Buzzfeed UK, Ade Onibada, also offered her two cents on the episode, although referred to a different scene, calling it "childish" and saying that it didn't "sit right" with her.

Trash. https://t.co/5jKgiB6YCH

— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2019

Can't lie, the deliberate mispronunciation of their names doesn't sit right with me. Not only childish but I think of the cultural emphasis we place on names and the known conversation of African names being butchered in certain spaces...so why are we doing this to each other? pic.twitter.com/kkdh3bjtMn

— Ade Onibada (@SincerelyAde) May 28, 2019

Boyega also condemned critics who stated he should talk to Lee instead of bashing the show on social media. The episode was written by Barry Michael Cooper, best known for his work on New Jack City, Above The Rim and Sugar Hill. Boyega also called out specific details around Olu's character who sported Ghanian kente cloth in place of Ankara in the form of retweets.

The dialogue has expanded on social media but Lee hasn't responded to Boyega's criticisms just yet.

See more comments about the episode below.

Agreed. https://t.co/yAqD1NLpTV

— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2019

I’m not even offended by the scene in She’s Gotta Have It because no matter what Spike Lee and his writers think, Black Brits are flourishing at the moment and nothing can stand in our way.

— Koby Adom (@DirectedByKoby) May 28, 2019

nola darling is one of the most insufferable characters ever. but yes, i will still be watching s2 of she’s gotta have it bc i hate the show and i hate myself

— mich (@blkgirlemoji) May 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/SonnyD270/status/1133382162722578432

She’s Gotta Have It was just all over the place...I honestly watch it bc Dewanda Wise is soooo stunning...the Puerto Rico episode was my fave and had most potential thanks to MARS monologue...I really want to love it but...🥴

— Faith Green (@faithrgreen) May 28, 2019

One last annoying thing about She's Gotta Have It x Black British dragging: Malcolm X came to Smethwick, West Midlands to connect with Black UK ppl in 1965 cos he recognised the racism we went through. But Spike Lee in 2019 wants to drag us smh.

— JJ Bola (@JJ_Bola) May 27, 2019

Unpopular opinion:"She's gotta have it" is so fucking CRINGE 🤮🤚🏾

— ONENI HUYU (@kahvinya) May 28, 2019

'When They See Us' Actor Joshua Jackson Talks White America's Blindspots

DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation

How African-Americans Created The Rich Traditions Of Memorial Day