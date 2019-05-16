DJ Khaled To Donate Proceeds Of Nipsey Hussle Song “Higher” To His Kids

It's the eve of DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd and the upcoming project will feature a song with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle. Prior to Nipsey's death, the three co-collaborators filmed a music video for their song "Higher." Khaled has now taken to his Instagram account to address the track and honor Nipsey. With the release of "Higher," Khaled will donate the song's proceeds to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled shared in his Instagram post. "It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross."

In his caption, the DJ further expressed his love for Nipsey. "[Higher is a] gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. God Bless You."

On March 31, Nipsey was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old and left behind two children, and girlfriend, actress Lauren London.