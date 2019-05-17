Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and Tyler, The Creator have more in common than just a release date. The artists also know a thing or two about thoughtful sampling.
Their projects, which all happen to be some of their best efforts, find inspiration from 70s soul and deep 90s underground jams. Jackson 5, Jay-Z and Sizzla were sampled on DJ Khaled's previous release Grateful, but with Father of Asahd, the producer and proud dad jumps back into the crates. This time around, modern hits are used like Ms. Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and Outkast's "Ms. Jackson."
Megan Thee Stallion's samples also prove her rhymes aren't the only thing fans should pay close attention to.
Check out some of our favorite samples from this week's releases below.
___
Megan Thee Stallion- Fever
1. "Hood Rat S**t"
Sample: Latarian Milton's Viral Video (2013)
Plucked from the wonderful world of viral videos, Megan uses the then 7-year-old's mischevious joy ride to accurately describe how she rolls with her crew.
2. "Pimpin"
Sample: DJ Zirk & Tha 2 Thick Family featuring 8Ball & MJG and Kilo-g "Azz Out" (1996)
There's something to be said about Megan's very clever samples. The chorus to the late 90s underground gem stems from southern legends like Tennesee's 8Ball and MJG along with NOLA's own Kilo-g. Megan grabs a few bars from the track and puts her own twist on them for the chorus: "Stick 'em up, stick 'em up, raise 'em up, raise 'em up Drop it off in his fucking face just to saw it off/Gotta get my a** ate, gotta make that a** shake/Gotta swipe this ni**a card so much they had to call the bank"
3. "Simon Says" featuring Juicy J
Samples: Billy Paul, "Me And Mrs. Jones" (1972), "Looking For Tha Chewin,'" DJ Paul (Ft. 8Ball, DJ Zirk, Kilo-G, Kingpin Skinny Pimp & MJG) (1992)
Another variation of the aforementioned track is also heard on her collaboration with southern legend Juicy J. The soft intro by way of Bill Paul's "Me and Mrs. Jones" also offers a soulful touch to the track.
DJ Khaled- Father of Asahd
4. "Holy Mountian" featuring Buju Banton, Sizzla, Mavado and 070 Shake)
Sample: "One Spliff a Day," Billy Boyo (1981)
Boyo's legendary riddim has been used by a bevy of artists including SiR and Wiz Khalifa but Khaled's curation of the track with some of the biggest names in reggae takes it to another level. It also doesn't hurt that his longtime friend and icon Banton opens the album.
5. "Just Us" featuring SZA
Sample: "Ms. Jackson," Outkast (2001)
This sample definitely raises the eyebrows, but the careful loop paired with SZA's sing-rap flow makes it worth a listen.
6. "Holy Ground" featuring Buju Banton
Samples: "To Zion," Ms. Lauryn Hill and Carlos Santana (1999)
Grand opening, grand closing. Banton closes out the album with soul-baring lyrics and a thoughtful sample to match. Carlos Santana's chords from the original track give the song a sentimental feel along with Banton's lyrics about mass incarceration, cultural warfare and spiritual freedom.
Tyler, The Creator- IGOR
7. "A BOY IS A GUN"
Samples: "Bound," Ponderosa Twins Plus One (1971)
Tyler might have gotten inspiration to sample this song from Kanye West (Bound 2), but his take is smooth and subtle as he navigates through love and heartbreak.
8. "ARE WE STILL FRIENDS" featuring Pharell Williams
Samples: "Dream," Al Green (1977)
Underneath IGOR's tough exterior lies a gentle soul. The placement of Al Green's "Dream," on the latter end of the album takes the listener on a starry love high. Pharrell and Tyler allow the sample to act as a skeleton for the song as they point out how to keep love alive.