DJ Khaled, Travis Scott And Post Malone Stop Time In "Celebrate" Video

From the visual storytelling mind of Joseph Kahn, a cinematic video made its way to YouTube on Friday afternoon (May 17). To support DJ Khaled's latest studio output, he debuted the music video for "Celebrate" featuring Travis Scott and Post Malone. With freeze frame after freeze frame, the artists paint a fiery picture of action, fire, and extra-terrestrial moments.

"Celebrate" is featured on DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd. The 15-track compilation boasts collaborations with Cardi B and 21 Savage on "Wish Wish," "Freak n You" with Lil Wayne and Gunna, and "Big Boy Talk" featuring Jeezy and Rick Ross.

Recently, Khaled preceded the album's release with the debut of his musical partnership with Nipsey Hussle. The late rapper is featured on "Higher," which was accompanied by a touching visual. Khaled noted that the song's proceeds will go directly to Hussle's two children. The "Racks In The Middle" rapper was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled said.

Watch "Celebrate" above.