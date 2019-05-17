DJ Khaled, Travis Scott And Post Malone Stop Time In "Celebrate" Video

May 17, 2019 - 4:48 pm by VIBE Staff

From the visual storytelling mind of Joseph Kahn, a cinematic video made its way to YouTube on Friday afternoon (May 17). To support DJ Khaled's latest studio output, he debuted the music video for "Celebrate" featuring Travis Scott and Post Malone. With freeze frame after freeze frame, the artists paint a fiery picture of action, fire, and extra-terrestrial moments.

"Celebrate" is featured on DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd. The 15-track compilation boasts collaborations with Cardi B and 21 Savage on "Wish Wish," "Freak n You" with Lil Wayne and Gunna, and "Big Boy Talk" featuring Jeezy and Rick Ross.

Recently, Khaled preceded the album's release with the debut of his musical partnership with Nipsey Hussle. The late rapper is featured on "Higher," which was accompanied by a touching visual. Khaled noted that the song's proceeds will go directly to Hussle's two children. The "Racks In The Middle" rapper was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled said.

Watch "Celebrate" above.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle Makes Final Appearance In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

From the Web

More on Vibe

DJ Khaled And SZA Become Warriors In His "Just Us" Video

Today (May 17) is clearly DJ Khaled's day and he's got a lot to share with the world. Not only did his new album Father of Asahd drop today—once again executive produced by his son, Asahd—but the producer, rapper and hype man turned the release into a surround-sound affair.

In the midst of heading to MTV to share gems about the making of the album, he also spent the day releasing multiple videos. In addition to releasing visuals for "Higher" (Nipsey Hussle's last video appearance) and "Celebrate," featuring Post Malone and Travis Scott, Khaled also shared the flick for "Just Us," featuring SZA.

In the elaborate Joseph Kahn-directed and Dave Kemp-produced video, SZA and Khaled assume the roles of gladiators over a beat that samples OutKast's heralded "Miss Jackson." Upon release, SZA expressed her gratitude for being part of the project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“ IM SO BLESSED SZA ALL I LNOW IS LOVE” . Thank you to the most inspiring vibrant positive person alive . Love you Khaled . We ARE so blessed . FATHER OF ASHAD OUT NOW ❤️ 🙏🏾

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on May 17, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

Watch "Just Us" up top.

Continue Reading

Tyler The Creator Releases "Earfquake" Video With Tracee Ellis Ross

Tyler, the Creator is back with new music and new visuals for his fans. The Odd Future member released his fifth studio album, Igor, today and dropped a video to accompany his project's leading single, "Earfquake." The look that Tyler serves for his newest visual matches the eccentricity of his appearance on the artwork for his album. In the music video, the 28-year-old sports a platinum blonde bowl cut, braces, dark sunglasses and a powder blue suit for the ultimate "no f**ks given look."

The California native isn't alone in the clip. Black-ish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross, starred alongside him in the talk-show themed music video. The visual opened with Ellis Ross portraying a nerdy, talk show host named Pearl Edwards who was introducing Tyler to the audience. The two had some quick back-and-forth banter, with her asking Tyler to do his best "to not smoke cigarettes or anything that smokes or lights fire." The exchange between the two was the perfect balance of awkward and amusing. Tyler busted into his performance of the song with assisted vocals from Playboi Carti, although the rapper himself was not present in the music video.

Make sure to check out the music video above to see Tyler throw caution to the wind and smoke a cigarette anyways against "Pearl Edwards'" wishes.

Continue Reading
Samples-Megan-Thee-Stallion-Khaled-Tyler-Creator
Getty Images

8 Best Samples From Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler The Creator And DJ Khaled's Projects

Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and Tyler, The Creator have more in common than just a release date. The artists also know a thing or two about thoughtful sampling.

Their projects, which all happen to be some of their best efforts, find inspiration from 70s soul and deep 90s underground jams. Jackson 5, Jay-Z and Sizzla were sampled on DJ Khaled's previous release Grateful, but with Father of Asahd, the producer and proud dad jumps back into the crates. This time around, modern hits are used like Ms. Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and Outkast's "Ms. Jackson."

Megan Thee Stallion's samples also prove her rhymes aren't the only thing fans should pay close attention to.

Check out some of our favorite samples from this week's releases below.

___

Megan Thee Stallion- Fever 

1. "Hood Rat S**t"

Sample: Latarian Milton's Viral Video (2013)

Plucked from the wonderful world of viral videos, Megan uses the then 7-year-old's mischevious joy ride to accurately describe how she rolls with her crew.

2. "Pimpin"

Sample: DJ Zirk & Tha 2 Thick Family featuring 8Ball & MJG and Kilo-g  "Azz Out" (1996) 

There's something to be said about Megan's very clever samples. The chorus to the late 90s underground gem stems from southern legends like Tennesee's 8Ball and MJG along with NOLA's own Kilo-g. Megan grabs a few bars from the track and puts her own twist on them for the chorus: "Stick 'em up, stick 'em up, raise 'em up, raise 'em up Drop it off in his fucking face just to saw it off/Gotta get my a** ate, gotta make that a** shake/Gotta swipe this ni**a card so much they had to call the bank"

3. "Simon Says" featuring Juicy J 

Samples: Billy Paul, "Me And Mrs. Jones" (1972), "Looking For Tha Chewin,'" DJ Paul (Ft. 8Ball, DJ Zirk, Kilo-G, Kingpin Skinny Pimp & MJG) (1992)

Another variation of the aforementioned track is also heard on her collaboration with southern legend Juicy J. The soft intro by way of Bill Paul's "Me and Mrs. Jones" also offers a soulful touch to the track.

DJ Khaled- Father of Asahd

4. "Holy Mountian" featuring Buju Banton, Sizzla, Mavado and 070 Shake) 

Sample: "One Spliff a Day," Billy Boyo (1981) 

Boyo's legendary riddim has been used by a bevy of artists including SiR and Wiz Khalifa but Khaled's curation of the track with some of the biggest names in reggae takes it to another level. It also doesn't hurt that his longtime friend and icon Banton opens the album.

5. "Just Us" featuring SZA 

Sample: "Ms. Jackson," Outkast (2001) 

This sample definitely raises the eyebrows, but the careful loop paired with SZA's sing-rap flow makes it worth a listen.

6. "Holy Ground" featuring Buju Banton 

Samples: "To Zion," Ms. Lauryn Hill and Carlos Santana (1999) 

Grand opening, grand closing. Banton closes out the album with soul-baring lyrics and a thoughtful sample to match. Carlos Santana's chords from the original track give the song a sentimental feel along with Banton's lyrics about mass incarceration, cultural warfare and spiritual freedom.

Tyler, The Creator- IGOR

7. "A BOY IS A GUN" 

Samples: "Bound," Ponderosa Twins Plus One (1971) 

Tyler might have gotten inspiration to sample this song from Kanye West (Bound 2), but his take is smooth and subtle as he navigates through love and heartbreak.

8. "ARE WE STILL FRIENDS" featuring Pharell Williams 

Samples: "Dream," Al Green (1977) 

Underneath IGOR's tough exterior lies a gentle soul. The placement of Al Green's "Dream," on the latter end of the album takes the listener on a starry love high. Pharrell and Tyler allow the sample to act as a skeleton for the song as they point out how to keep love alive.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Watch The Late, Great Nipsey Hussle In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

News

19h ago

Lil Nas X Drops Star-Studded "Old Town Road" Music Video

News

1d ago

50 Cent Hits Back At Lord Jamar Over Eminem Comments