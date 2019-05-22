Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four
Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Criticizes Drake For Courtside Behavior

May 22, 2019 - 8:15 pm by J'na Jefferson

It's no secret that Drake is a super fan of his hometown team the Toronto Raptors, and with good reason. The team is No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, and recently added another W to their resume after a hard-fought game against the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the Playoffs. However, his court-side behavior at Game 4 of the Conference sparked criticism from several people.

The Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer called out the Scorpion musician for his antics during the game, which included taunts against Giannis Antetokounmpo, yelling during free throws, and giving back rubs to the Raptors' head coach, Nick Nurse. It's fun to poke fun at the opposing team, but there's a limit.

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer said of the 6 God. "There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Georgios Dimitropoulos, the former European rep for Antetokounmpo, commented about Drizzy's behavior in a now-deleted tweet, writing that he has "Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before."

We'll see if he cleans up his act the next time he attends a game. Game 5 takes place tomorrow (May 23), and the teams are tied up, 2-2.

In This Story:

Popular

'The Chi's' Tiffany Boone Shamed Over Jason Mitchell Harassment Allegations

From the Web

More on Vibe

Andre Ward v Alexander Brand
Lachlan Cunnigham

Former Boxer Sues Jay-Z's Roc Nation Over Severe Brain Damage

Jay-Z and Roc Nation Sports are reportedly being sued by former boxer, Daniel Franco, for the severe brain damage he suffered as a result of being pressured into competing in three fights within 79 days, TMZ reports.

Franco reportedly inked a deal with the sports division of the multifaceted company in 2015. It wasn't until 2017 that Franco ran into some medical issues. The athlete claims he came down with the flu before a big match and was unable to train for three weeks as a result. Franco said he told Roc Nation that he needed to postpone or cancel the match, but the label allegedly pressured him into keeping his schedule.

Unfortunately, Franco lost in the third round. As opposed to taking time off to recover from his loss, Roc Nation reportedly booked him to fight another match only 50 days later. The company then booked a third fight a month later.

Franco says he suffered two skull fractures and a brain bleed before he even stepped into the ring for his third fight. Despite his unsatisfactory bill of health, he fought in the third match, lost, and suffered more brain damage in the process.

Franco said he was later diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and briefly fell into a coma. Doctors were forced to remove a piece of his skull to relieve pressure from the wound.

Franco awoke from his coma two weeks later, but he claims he still has severe neurological and cognitive issues and is required to wear a helmet at all times. Franco claims Roc Nation is liable because the company never took the proper steps to make sure he was medically fit to fight.

Continue Reading
kellen-winslow-sits-in-courtroom
John Gibbins

Kellen Winslow II Keeps Straight Face During Rape Trial

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II reportedly showed no emotion Monday (May 20) during the opening statements of his rape trial. The 35-year-old was said to be stoic when prosecutors said he “took what he wanted” from several women, including a 17-year-old who accused him of rape while he was a student at The University of Miami.

Winslow's father, a former San Diego Charger, sat inside the Southern California courtroom behind his son as a show of support.

Winslow was arrested in 2018 after authorities found evidence linking him to the break-ins of two elderly women in north San Diego's Encinitas neighborhood. However, the charges were dismissed by a judge during a preliminary hearing.

After posting bail, Winslow was arrested for allegedly raping two women. On March 17, a 54-year-old hitchhiker said Winslow offered her a ride and when she accepted, he attacked her in the parking lot of a shopping center. The New England Patriots' tight end supposedly threatened to kill the woman if she screamed, so she remained silent.

“She was too scared to scream,” Owens told jurors.

The woman reported the attack to authorities four days later but refused to be examined. She instead gave investigators Winslow's blood-stained paints she says he wore. DNA testing found Winslow's semen on the pants.

Owens said in May of that same year, Winslow befriended a 59-year-old homeless woman and sodomized her.

Winslow's attorney, Brian Watkins, told that jury that while his client repeatedly cheated on his wife, it doesn't mean he assaulted the several women accusing him of rape.

“It’s wrong. It’s immoral, but it is not illegal,” Watkins said.

Watkins contends the women who have accused Winslow are preying on him due to the media coverage of his rape allegations.

When Winslow was out on a $2 million bail, a 77-year-old woman accused the former New York Jet of exposing himself to her at a gym twice and masturbated in front of her. He has been held in jail without bail, since.

Winslow pled not guilty to 12 charges, and if found guilty, he could face life in prison.

Continue Reading
deontay-wilder-press-conference
Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Deontay Wilder Makes Sinister Remarks Ahead Of Bout With Dominic Breazeale

Drenched in sweat and surrounded by reporters and cameras, Deontay Wilder made sinister remarks Tuesday (May 14) ahead of his bout with Dominic Breazeale, which centered the WBC heavyweight champion in steep controversy.

"[Breazeale's] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life,” Wilder said. “I am still trying to get me a body on my record."

Last December, Wilder earned the title in a controversial draw against Tyson Fury, but prior to their bout in the ring, Wilder, 33, said he wants "a wants a body on his record," which resulted in backlash as the sport has already had several injuries and deaths in and outside of the ring.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup with Breazeale, Wilder doubled down on his desire and asserted boxing is a sport which makes it legal.

"Dominic Breazeale asked for this. I didn't go seek him. He [sought] me. So if it comes it comes. This is a brutal sport. This is not a gentleman sport," Wilder said. "We don't ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway, and you can ask any doctor around the world, he will tell you, your head is not meant to be hit."

"On this particular time, we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It's legal. So why not use my right to do so?"

Wednesday afternoon (May 15) Wilder began to trend on social media with many demonstrating a plethora of emotions

https://twitter.com/RealLifeKaz/status/1128691722081513472

https://twitter.com/FineAssTwin/status/1128684584810569728

I've been inspired and touched by Deontay Wilder's story about how He got into boxing to help pay for His daughter's medical bills and He genuinely might be a really nice guy, but it's so fucking hard to see when he's spouting shite like this. Get fucked pic.twitter.com/hgF4G8D2l1

— Jay Brown (@JayJagsBrown) May 15, 2019

Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale go at it Saturday, (May 18) Let's hope both men leave the arena in one piece.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

'The Chi's' Tiffany Boone Shamed Over Jason Mitchell Harassment Allegations

Music News

1d ago

Country Music Fans Boycott Wrangler Brand After Lil Nas X Partnership

Music

1d ago

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Fiery "Realer" Video: Watch