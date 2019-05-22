Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Criticizes Drake For Courtside Behavior

It's no secret that Drake is a super fan of his hometown team the Toronto Raptors, and with good reason. The team is No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, and recently added another W to their resume after a hard-fought game against the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the Playoffs. However, his court-side behavior at Game 4 of the Conference sparked criticism from several people.

The Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer called out the Scorpion musician for his antics during the game, which included taunts against Giannis Antetokounmpo, yelling during free throws, and giving back rubs to the Raptors' head coach, Nick Nurse. It's fun to poke fun at the opposing team, but there's a limit.

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer said of the 6 God. "There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Georgios Dimitropoulos, the former European rep for Antetokounmpo, commented about Drizzy's behavior in a now-deleted tweet, writing that he has "Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before."

We'll see if he cleans up his act the next time he attends a game. Game 5 takes place tomorrow (May 23), and the teams are tied up, 2-2.