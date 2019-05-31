Drake And Draymond Green Trade Words After Raptors Game 1 Win
If Thursday night's Game 1 (May 30) is any indication as to what NBA fans can expect from this series, then the legion of viewers are in for a joyous ride. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109, clinching the first win of a high stakes matchup.
As emotions ran high at the game's end, the Raptors' global ambassador Drake and Warrior Draymond Green quickly exchanged words on the sideline. Drizzy is seen reportedly calling Green "trash" as the rest of the Warriors continue to walk off the court. This moment arrives days after the NBA reportedly had a conversation with the Raptors about Drake's sideline behavior. ESPN notes during the Raptors' 2018 series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA discussed Drake's presence on the sideline after an exchange of words with the Cavs' Kendrick Perkins.
During a press conference, Green answered a journalist's question on the matter, stating it was far from getting physical. "It wasn't really a scuffle, because I didn't hit him and he didn't hit me. I didn't push him, and he didn't push me. We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn't necessarily consider that a scuffle."
Game 2 takes place on Sunday (June 2).
Drake called Draymond “trash” 😳 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/r76J0yU0sD
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 31, 2019
