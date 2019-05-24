Drake Seemingly Confirms OVO Fest 2019 After Being Trolled At NBA Game
Drake fans are convinced that OVO Fest 2019 is happening after he seemingly confirmed the return of his hometown festival on social media Thursday (May 24).
The unofficial confirmation came in response to Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens, trolling Drake by wearing a Pusha T-shirt while seated courtside during Thursday’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.
The shirt was a hit back at Drake after he was criticized for his courtside behavior during Game 4. Drake wasn't at Game 5, but he took Mallory's jab in jest and wrote a response on his Instagram story that read, “All is fair in war and trust me, I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest.”
He also followed Mallory on Instagram and changed his avatar to her photo.
For the record, the 6 God made an apparent OVO Fest announcement during the end of a two-night concert run in Toronto last year.
Drake’s OVO Fest launched nearly a decade ago and has previously welcomed acts including J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and The Weeknd. The festival has been on hiatus since 2017.