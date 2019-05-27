Drake Playfully Taunts Gucci Mane On Instagram Over Toronto Raptors’ ECF Win
The Toronto Raptors will take center court on Thursday (May 30) for its first appearance in franchise history at the NBA Finals. The Canadian team will face the Golden State Warriors, the Cali-based roster that won 2018’s championship title.
In the spirit of harmless teasing, Drake tagged Gucci Mane in an Instagram Story post, publicizing his beloved Raptors’ win over the latter's Milwaukee Bucks. The "Both" rappers have traded taunts throughout the series until Saturday (May 25) when the Raptors clinched the Eastern Conference title, 100-94.
Following one of the Raptors/Bucks' games, Drizzy heightened fans' anticipation with a speech that has gone viral. The Views rapper celebrated the team's supporters for getting them to this stage. “Look around you, look at this. We created this. This didn’t exist before we were here. Look around at the square. I promise you right now, we did this," he said. "Doesn’t matter what anybody says. They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say it’s this and that; everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team. The Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you. I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”