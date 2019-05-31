Drake Wears Steph Curry's Father's Raptors Jersey At Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Troll level on 100.

Drake was reportedly reprimanded for his court-side antics during the NBA Playoffs, but now that his beloved Toronto Raptors are in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, there's no telling what he'll do while his team fights for the win.

During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Drake poked a little fun at his friend, Warriors' point guard Steph Curry, by wearing his father Dell Curry's jersey from when he played for the Toronto Raptors. The elder Curry was a shooting guard who played his final three seasons in the NBA with the Canadian team (1999-2002).

When asked before the big game what he thought of Drake's trolling, Curry said that he thinks the musician is just trying to enjoy himself.

"It's a tricky situation with [Drake] being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he's having fun," he reportedly said of his friend. "You can't hate on nobody having fun."

The Raptors were victorious in Game 1 of the finals, beating out Golden State with a final score of 118-109. The next matchup will be on Sunday, Jun. 2.