Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper And PnB Rock To Release Song Tonight

Pop singer Ed Sheeran recently announced his upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project, which will feature nothing but– you guessed it– collaborations.

His first single off of the LP (which drops on July 12) was "I Don't Care" featuring Justin Bieber, and his next single will reportedly feature Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. The song with the MCs is called "Cross Me," and it will drop at midnight, the same time that fans will be able to pre-order the album. The rest of the features on the 15-song album have not been announced.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project,'" Sheeran wrote in his album announcement via social media. "Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make."

This is the first time Chano and PnB have collaborated with Mr. Sheeran. Chance announced that his forthcoming "owbum" is dropping over the summer, and PnB's second studio-album TrapStar Turnt PopStar was released in early-May.