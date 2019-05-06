empty-high-school-football-field
Jeff Fusco

Eighth Grader With NFL Dreams Shot And Killed At A House Party

May 6, 2019 - 4:34 pm by Shenequa Golding

When Jaylon McKenzie was born, his mother Sukeena Gunner said his first word was ball.

By the time Jaylon was 3 years old he was getting dressed like he had a game to attend and at age 5, he joined a little league tackle football. Jaylon loved sports, specifically football, so much so the Belleville, Ill. teen merited the attention of college football coaches at 14 years old and was featured in a "Future Issue" of Sports Illustrated.

However, his dreams of becoming a professional football player came to an end on Saturday (May 4) when he was killed by a stray bullet.

Gunner told CNN Jaylon rarely attended parties because he traveled on the weekends for summer travel football team. He also ran track and played basketball. However, May was slow so with a little downtime, he went to a house party in nearby Venice, Ill.

"They stopped by the party, not with any intentions to stay long," Gunner said. They were there to pick up something from a friend, she said.

Jaylon was leaving the party when a fight broke out and was he struck by a stray bullet. He and a girl were rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The girl is in critical condition.

When Gunner learned of her son's demise, she said she wept and said coping with his death has been challenging.

"I just started screaming. I just prayed and asked the Lord not to take my baby," she said "It's very hard. It's still like a bad dream like I'm gonna wake up in the morning and my baby's gonna be smiling at me asking for something to eat like he always does."

 

donald-trump-sits-in-oval-office
Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump Pardoned A U.S. Soldier Who Killed An Iraqi Prisoner

Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. soldier convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner in 2009, the White House announced Monday.

According to reports, former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna was ordered to take the prisoner home, instead, he took the man to a railroad culvert, stripped the victim naked and pointed a gun at him. The Iraqi--a suspected al Qaeda terrorist--is believed to have killed two members of Behenna's platoon.

The Oklahoma native alleged the man took a step toward him and out of fear shot him. Behenna was convicted of unpremeditated murder and paroled in 2014 and was to remain on parole until 2024. However, Trump signed a full pardon for the former soldier.

Originally, a military court sentenced him to 25 years in prison. However, there was a concern by the Army highest appellate court about how the trial handled Behenna's self-defense claim. The Army Clemency and parole board reduced his sentence to 15 years and paroled him as soon as he was eligible.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Behenna demonstrated exemplary behavior while in prison and "in light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving"

ayesha-curry-steph-curry-red-carpt
Matt Winkelmeyer

Ayesha Curry Details Intrusive Fan Moments On 'Red Table Talk'

It seems as if the Internet has taken issue with Ayesha Curry's disapproval of aggressive fans and groupies after her NBA husband.

On Monday (May 6) the Covergirl sat with Jada Pinkett-Smith and co for the return of Red Table Talk in which she revealed she takes medicine for her anxiety. Curry, 30, detailed an especially invasive moment in which a fan demanded to see Riley, who at the time was an infant.

"This group of people come over and they’re trying to ask Stephen for pictures and autographs,” Curry said. “The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and is like, ‘Oh, let me see...the baby.' "

When Curry refused, the defiant woman replied, “‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.’”

The cookbook author also says that while her eight-year-marriage to the Golden State Warrior is intact, it still "It irks my nerves" when people overstep their boundaries.

"There have been a couple of times when I wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.” But not her husband. “Never him — it’s always the other person,” she said.

Curry's honesty about the downfalls that come with having a famous NBA husband resulted in a few harsh and scorching hot takes by (you guessed it) the Internet.

Ayesha Curry is pick me level 6,000 dear sweet Jesus. I didn’t realize it was THIS bad.

— D. Danyelle Thomas (@UnfitChristian) May 6, 2019

However, my problem with Ayesha Curry is that instead of dealing with her own insecurity she used it too class herself as better than the women she fears might take Steph away from her.

— Senator Shit! (@themusiccypher) May 6, 2019

The rest of the Internet rolled their collective digital eyes and called out the hypocrisy.

It’s like y’all can’t stand the fact that Ayesha Curry is in a strong healthy relationship or something .. Y’all really just be hating on that woman &’ she ain’t did nothing wrong.

— Banana Backup🍌 (@countrygalneash) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry said she’s uncomfortable with other women being around her HUSBAND. And y’all called her a pick me 🥴 but let someone come around your cheating bf that you’ve been with for 3 months🙄 y’all be ready to fight pic.twitter.com/deDxbaNPCS

— A. ❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry hate from women reminds me of Russell Wilson hate from men.

— the rennaissance hottie 💋 (@killbhillx) May 7, 2019

What say you? Is Ayesha Curry being insecure, or does she have a legitimate reason to be concerned? Sound off in the comments below.

school-bus-parking-lot
FREDERIC J. BROWN

Ex-Priest Allowed To Keep Teaching Job Despite Impregnating A 16-Year-Old

A New Jersey teacher who left the priesthood after impregnating a 16-year-old is still allowed to teach children.

According to reports, Joseph DeShan, 59, began working at the Cinnaminson School District in 1996, two years after leaving the priesthood and six years after impregnating an underage girl.

In 2002, a Connecticut newspaper reported on DeShan's relationship with the minor. Subsequently, school district officials placed him on administrative leave stating they were unaware he was once a priest or that he impregnated a teenager. Yet despite his past conduct, he was able to return to his job less than a month later.

In December 2018, the board tried to file tenure charges against DeShan with the New Jersey Commissioner of Education. The charges focused on his sexual relationship with a teen and inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a 12-year-old girl.

“Look at me. Let me see your pretty green eyes. You don’t see them too much anymore,” he supposedly told a child.

However, an arbitrator argued that the comment DeShan was accused of making is pure "hearsay" and taken out of context. The arbitrator also stated DeShan shouldn't lose his job based upon actions committed 16 years ago that school district was aware of.

“In the tenure charges, the (board) is not alleging that (DeShan) has engaged in any other past conduct other than the pre-employment conduct,” the ruling said. “The fact that some parents now demand his removal from the classroom does not give the (board) a second opportunity to revisit pre-employment conduct of which it has been long aware.”

Per the school's website, DeShan currently teaches a sixth-grade reading class.

