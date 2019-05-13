Fox's 'Empire' To End After Sixth Season

2015 Winter TCA Tour - Day 11
'Empire' To Close Out Series After Sixth Season

May 13, 2019 - 9:59 am by VIBE Staff

Since its debut in 2015, Empire has been a mainstay in primetime cable television with its suspenseful storylines and interpretation of real-life events. Now, the drama will come to an end after its sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fox network revealed the news on Monday (May 13), noting that on the up-side, the Lee Daniels-created show also notched its 100th episode. This feat means Empire is eligible for syndication.

In a statement published by Entertainment Weekly, Fox Entertainment's CEO Charlie Collier said the ultimate season might leave the fans satisfied. "We are turning the final season into a large TV event. We are trying to go out guns a-blazing," Collier said. "One of the great benefits of announcing the final season is that it actually allows fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve. Six years is a remarkable run."

With news of the cancellation, actor and Empire co-star Jussie Smollett's unknown return to the show also came into question. Earlier this year, Smollett stated he was the victim of a racial and hate crime attack in Chicago. The incident caused a stir with the city's police department that deemed the 36-year-old guilty but Smollett was acquitted of 16 counts of filing a false police report

Following the string of events, Daniels voiced his support for Smollett. "What I am learning right now is that I can’t judge," he said to Extra. "That that judgment is for that man wearing that black coat with a gavel and God. I can only support him because he is like my son, he is my son, so I am with him. I can only support him and I can only give him compassion."

The news follows that of the cancellation of another Daniels creation, Star. The hit series was pulled by Fox after three seasons.

Lee Danels' Music Drama ‘Star’ Canceled After Three Seasons

Film Independent's 2012 Los Angeles Film Festival Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "Celeste And Jesse Forever" - Arrivals
Actress Peggy Lipton Passes Away At Age 72

Actress Peggy Lipton has reportedly passed away. The 72-year-old reportedly died on Saturday, May 11 after suffering complications from colon cancer.

Lipton's daughters, actress Rashida Jones and fashion designer Kidada Jones, confirmed the sad news to The Los Angeles Times. "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side," the daughters said in a statement to The Times. "We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her."

Lipton began her acting career in the mid-60s, appearing in Bewitched and The Magical World of Disney. She gained national attention for her role as Julie Barnes in Mod Squad. She was nominated for four Golden Globes, one of which she won in 1971. Lipton was also known for her role as Norma Jennings in the popular supernatural series, Twin Peaks in 1989. She most recently reprised the role in the series reboot in 2017.

The actress married musician and producer Quincy Jones in 1974. She took a hiatus from acting to raise her two daughters, Rashida and Kidada. The couple divorced in 1990.

ABC-50-Cent-Shows-Fall-Premieres
Actor/rapper Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Cinema Society & 2(x)ist screening of "Twelve" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010 in New York City
ABC Orders 50 Cent Produced Series 'For Life' For 2019-2020 Season

50 Cent's multitasking skills continue to work in his favor as ABC has officially added the hour-long drama For Life to their 2019-2020 season.

Deadline reports the series is produced by Mr. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Hank Steinberg. Based on the life of Isaac Wright, Jr., the legal drama will follow his journey from wrongly incarcerated prisoner to a lawyer as he litigates cases for other inmates while attempting to overturn his life sentence.

The series rests under 50 Cent's G-Unit production umbrella and Sony Pictures TV. For Life appears to be a favorite for ABC–the order was negotiated for three extra days in hopes to provide better resources for their independent studio.

The rapper-actor has picked a perfect producer in Steinberg. He is the creator of the critically acclaimed drama Without A Trace that ran for seven seasons on CBS. He's also the co-creator and showrunner on TNT’s The Last Ship which ran for five seasons.

For Life will also star Nicholas Pinnock (Captian America), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Joy Bryant (Parenthood), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Dorian Missick (Luke Cage), Tyla Harris (Claws), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) and Boris McGiver (House of Cards).

While 50's deal with ABC will take him to the world of The Big Four, he also has his three-year deal with cable giant Starz. Power will come to an end this year, but the businessman has four other series on the way, including Black Mafia Family, Vanguard and Intercepted, a series he will co-produce with LaLa Anthony. Intercepted is based on the novel by Alexa Martin.

Cast-Of-Star-Save-Star-Tweets Cast-Of-Star-Save-Star-Tweets
Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady and Jude Demorest pose in the press room during the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Fans Of 'Star' Make Plea To Netflix To Pick Up Series After Fox Cancellation

Fans aren't giving up on Star just yet. After it was announced that the hit series wouldn't come back for a third season on FOX, fans have rallied on social media to save the musical drama.

Created by Lee Daniels, the series centered around three young women and their very complicated path in the music industry.  The drama starred Queen Latifah, Quincy Taylor Brown and Amyiah Scott and would later make household names out of leads Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady. The Hollywood Reporter noted that a possible reason for the cancellation might have been logistics as the series had "fairly stable" ratings and was produced outside of the FOX studios.

But the series carried a huge following on social media, with fans creating the #SaveStar campaign over the weekend. In pleas to Netflix and Hulu, fans of the series have suggested the streaming platforms pick up the show. They also have questioned Daniels' other series Empire and its season six renewal despite a dip in ratings and the Jussie Smollett scandal.

https://twitter.com/BrittMarie_143/status/1127089295595065344

#SaveStar SOMEBODY PICK STAR UPPPP BRO THIS IS A NIGHTMARE @netflix pic.twitter.com/txe8NeQOP6

— Hezekiah☁️ (@hezekiaahh) May 11, 2019

Listen I will cancel my subscription if y’all don’t take Star into consideration. You’ve got the fans, the viewers, let’s get Star a new season @Netflix #SaveSTAR

— #RENEWSTAR (@savestar4) May 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/lonelygirltingz/status/1127018041164935168

https://twitter.com/najahcant/status/1127022288535281664

Netflix please take over this show!!!#SaveStar pic.twitter.com/aFkXQD8pna

— China Eyes (@Doddledee) May 11, 2019

Cast members have been mum about the campaign but have shared moments from the show and their own reaction to the shocking news.

thank you. thank you. thank you. pic.twitter.com/K1tetqG98Q

— Jude (@wordtoJude) May 11, 2019

A moment. This was us after filming the pilot episode of @STAR

We had no idea what would happen, if anything at all...

I’m so proud of the stories we’ve told and I’m so thankful for the sisters and family I’ve gained.

This story isn’t over #StarForever https://t.co/evYMjCznh9

— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) May 11, 2019

To the fans, we love you. pic.twitter.com/q30zaGg5JL

— RYAN DESTINY (@RyanDestiny) May 11, 2019

Variety reports Star wasn't the only FOX series to get the boot. The network also canceled freshman drama The Passage and comedy The Cool Kids in addition to Lethal Weapon, which also lasted three seasons.

